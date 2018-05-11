Trump Administration Does Not Have Authority to Pull US From NAFTA - US Senator

"The administration does not have the unilateral authority to pull out," Toomey told CNBC News. "NAFTA wasn’t actually a treaty, it’s an agreement. But it was made operative by legislation in 1993 Congress passed a law, the president signed it, that’s what put NAFTA into effect. The President doesn’t have any more authority to repeal that law that he has the authority to repeal Obamacare or change taxes."
Trump has threatened to leave NAFTA if a better agreement is not negotiated between the United States, Mexico, and Canada, claiming that NAFTA is unprofitable for the US. The current agreement has been in place since 1994.
