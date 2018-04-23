Mexico's FM Says 'Unacceptable' to Tie Mexico’s Immigration Policies to NAFTA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It would be unacceptable for the United States to apply immigration policy requirements on Mexico as a condition in the new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump said Mexico preventing immigrants from going through the country and into the United States may be a condition of a new NAFTA deal.

"It would be unacceptable to condition the renegotiation of NAFTA to migratory actions outside this framework of cooperation," Videgaray said via Twitter.

Mexico decides its immigration policy in a sovereign manner, and migratory cooperation with the United States happens in agreement with Mexico, he added.

Trump recently praised Mexico for stopping a caravan of more than 1,000 Central American immigrants from reaching the US-Mexico border.

On April 4, Trump ordered the governors of states along the US-Mexico border to send National Guard troops to help support border patrol agents amid a rise in illegal crossings according to the administration.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have been negotiating an update of NAFTA since 2017. The talks were launched amid Trump's claims that NAFTA is unprofitable for the United States, and threats to withdraw the country from the agreement if the deal is not updated.