New Round of NAFTA Talks in Washington Hitting 'More Intense Period' - Freeland

"We have had some very energetic and productive conversations," Freeland said on Tuesday as quoted by Radio Canada International. "We are certainly in a more intense period of negotiations, and we are making good progress."
The United States, Canada and Mexico have been negotiating an update of NAFTA since 2017. The talks were launched amid US President Donald Trump's claims that NAFTA is unprofitable for the United States and his threats to withdraw the country from the agreement if the deal is not updated.
The NAFTA agreement has been in force since 1994.
