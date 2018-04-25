New Round of NAFTA Talks in Washington Hitting 'More Intense Period' - Freeland

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The most recent round of renegotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has hit an intense stage and is showing progress, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

"We have had some very energetic and productive conversations," Freeland said on Tuesday as quoted by Radio Canada International. "We are certainly in a more intense period of negotiations, and we are making good progress."

Freeland and her counterparts, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal touched on the "finest details on auto origin," which has been a critical part of the negotiations, the report said.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have been negotiating an update of NAFTA since 2017. The talks were launched amid US President Donald Trump's claims that NAFTA is unprofitable for the United States and his threats to withdraw the country from the agreement if the deal is not updated.

The NAFTA agreement has been in force since 1994.