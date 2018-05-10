Register
13:21 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French-Polish director Roman Polanski waves as he leaves on May 27, 2017 following the screening of the film 'Based on a True Story' (D'Apres une Histoire Vraie) at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France

    Polanski Threatens to Sue Academy After Expulsion - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Alberto PIZZOLI
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    The director, who has been on the run from the US since 1978, when he pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with 13-year-old Samantha Geimer, was removed from the Oscars organization following the rise of the #METOO movent. Polanski, who lives in France, this week dismissed the movement as "mass hysteria."

    Famous director Roman Polanski threatened to sue the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after it voted to expel him from its ranks, claiming that the decision was illegal and demanding a hearing.

    The news agency France Presse has obtained a copy of a letter, which was written by Polanski's attorney Harland Braun, saying the proper procedure is required by law in order to expel the director from the organization.

    READ MORE: Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From Academy of Motion Pictures

    "We are not here contesting the merits of the expulsion decision, but rather your organization's blatant disregard of its own Standards of Conduct in, as well its violations of the standards required by California Corporations Code, Section 7341," Braun wrote in the letter sent on Tuesday to to the academy's president John Bailey.

    Previously, Polanski stated in an interview with Newsweek Polska, that the #METOO movement, which led to his expulsion, is another case of mass hysteria and hypocrisy, comparing it to the era of McCarthyism in the US.

    comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Three women who claim they were victimized by Cosby are scheduled to appear at a news conference called by attorney Gloria Allred, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Pennsylvania Jury Convicts Bill Cosby on Charges of Sexual Assault - Prosecutor
    Polanski pleaded guilty to the sexual assault case against then 13-year-old Samantha Geimer in 1977. However, a year later he fled the US after learning, that his plea deal might be left out of consideration. In 2002 Polanski produced and directed "The Pianist", a World War II drama, which won three Academy Awards including the Best Director award.

    Related:

    Twitter Indignant Over Polanski Billing Sexual Abuse Debate as 'Mass Hysteria'
    Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From Academy of Motion Pictures
    Timed Out: Swiss Prosecutors Drop Roman Polanski Investigation on a Technicality
    Sins of the Past: Roman Polanski Accused of Raping Teenage Girl 45 Years Ago
    Tags:
    MeToo, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Roman Polanski, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse