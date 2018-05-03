Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From Academy of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that its board of governors has voted on the status of Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski in accordance with their recently revised standards of conduct.

The governing body of the film academy has decided to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

The Oscars organization also expelled Harvey Weinstein from its ranks in October 2017.

NEW: Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from @TheAcademy, organization says. pic.twitter.com/xhg0es7RF5 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) 3 мая 2018 г.

​Polanski has a long track record of sexual abuse allegations. He won the Oscar for best director for 2002's "The Pianist," but fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

Bill Cosby has been accused of drugging and raping over 40 women. He was convicted in April of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.