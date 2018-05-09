Haspel: CIA Won't Restart Detention, Interrogation Program Under Her Guidance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Acting Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel said in testimony on Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the agency will not restart a detention and interrogation program if she is confirmed as director.

"I can offer you my personal commitment clearly and without reservation that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program," Haspel said during a confirmation hearing on her nomination to become the next director of the agency.

Speaking further, Haspel said that the agency should put more agents in the foreign field to respond to potential threats coming from Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

"It includes raising our investment against the most difficult intelligence gaps, putting more officers in the foreign field where our adversaries are, and emphasizing foreign language excellence," Haspel told lawmakers. "This is especially true when it comes to confronting threats from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China."

Earlier in the day, 115 former US ambassadors said in a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee that confirming Gina Haspel for the position of Central Intelligence Agency director would undercut the work of US diplomats around the world who continuously explain to foreign counterparts why the US does not believe in torture.

The ambassadors said that if evidence proves Haspel participated in torture, detainee abuse, or destroying evidence related to those activities, her nomination should be rejected.

Gina Haspel oversaw the interrogation of a detainee at a secret US prison in Thailand who was waterboarded 83 times in a single month. She also reportedly participated in the destruction of videos of interrogations that have since been considered as torture and outlawed by Congress.

US media reported that Haspel has told multiple US Senators in private meetings that she would never allow the CIA restart an interrogation and detention program.