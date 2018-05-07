CIA Must Release Records on Haspel Involvement in Torture Program - US Senators

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA should release all materials regarding the role Gina Haspel, agency's next director nominee, played in the torture program, US senators said in a letter on Monday.

"We write to ask that you declassify all Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) information related to any involvement by Ms. Gina Haspel, the current Acting Director of the CIA, in the CIA’s Rendition, Detention, and Interrogation program," the letter read.

The letter was initiated and signed by four Democratic lawmakers: Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich, and Kamala Harris.

The senators reminded the latest declassified CIA memos proved Haspel was involved in the CIA detainee interrogation program.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump wrote in a Twitter post that Haspel has been under fire because she was tough on terrorists. Trump reaffirmed his support for the nominee and encouraged her to win.

Haspel, who is currently the acting CIA director, is likely to face questions at the confirmation hearing regarding her role as the manager of a secret CIA prison in Thailand in 2002. The facility is suspected to have used waterboarding on detainees.

