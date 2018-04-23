Register
18:22 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gina Haspel

    Over 100 Retired Officers Urge US Senate Not to Confirm Haspel as CIA Director

    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate should not confirm Gina Haspel as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) if it is shown that she participated in torture and other abuse of detainees as well as in destruction of evidence of such practices, more than 100 retired generals, admirals and other officers said in a letter to senators.

    "If the record shows that Haspel played any role in carrying out, supervising, or directing any form of torture or detainee abuse, or the destruction of evidence relating to these activities, we urge you to reject her nomination," the letter said.

    The letter cited reports that Haspel ran a CIA "black site" in Thailand at which at least one detainee, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, was repeatedly tortured by waterboarding and she oversaw the process.

    READ MORE: 'Acted Appropriately': CIA Memo Says Haspel Was Right to Destroy Torture Tapes

    The letter did note that US officials have highlighted Haspel’s rich experience and long record of excellent service to CIA.

    "However, we do not accept efforts to excuse her actions relating to torture and other unlawful abuse of detainees by offering that she was 'just following orders,' or that shock from the 9/11 terrorist attacks should excuse illegal and unethical conduct," the retired officers said.

    Gina Haspel, a veteran CIA clandestine officer picked by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency, is shown in this handout photograph released on March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / CIA/Handout
    Former CIA, NSA, FBI Chiefs Endorse Haspel as Agency Director
    Last week, a group of more than 50 human rights organizations also urged the US Senate to reject Haspel nomination for the same reasons. The group also said Haspel reportedly participated in the destruction of video tapes of interrogations using techniques that have since been formally labeled torture and outlawed by Congress.

    The US Justice Department investigated the destruction of the tapes, but did not file charges

    Haspel’s nomination has been publicly supported by some lawmakers, including Senator Dianne Feinstein, who headed a Senate committee that released a report on CIA’s torture practices. Feinstein told reporters in March that Haspel was a good deputy director of the CIA and said she hoped the agency learned its lessons.

    Related:

    'Acted Appropriately': CIA Memo Says Haspel Was Right to Destroy Torture Tapes
    Former CIA, NSA, FBI Chiefs Endorse Haspel as Agency Director
    Opposition Grows to CIA Nominee Haspel Ahead of Confirmation Battle
    'A Moral Stain' - US Intel Vets Urge Trump to Withdraw Haspel CIA Nomination
    Ex-US Intelligence Officer: Trump Fosters Tortures by Tapping Haspel to Run CIA
    US Watchdogs Urge Senate to Screen Gina Haspel's 'Torture' Background
    Haspel's Nomination as Director 'Suggests CIA's Return to Torture'- Analyst
    Tags:
    protest, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse