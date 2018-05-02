WATCH: Surveillance Camera Captures Lethal WC-130 Hercules Crash in Georgia

A business owner posted footage that purports to show the WC-130 Hercules crashing outside of Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday where at least five people died.

"Prayers go out to the families of all on board the plane that crashed in Garden City today," one netizen wrote on Twitter along with jarring footage of the wreck.

— Scott Cohen (@scottoftroy) May 2, 2018

​The cargo plane crashed for reasons that remain unknown, a spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard said Wednesday. Five people have died as a result of the crash, the spokesman added. Nine airmen were aboard the plane when it crashed. The status of the remaining four people is not presently known.

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 2, 2018

​The plane collided with tierra firma around 11:30 a.m. local time close to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. WC-130 planes are used by the US Air Force to conduct weather reconnaissance missions.