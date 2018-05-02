Military Plane Crash in US State of Georgia Kills at Least 2 - Reports (PHOTOS)

A C-130 Hercules aircraft went down near Savanah Hilton Head International Airport soon after takeoff, according to media reports, citing authorities.

At least two people were killed in the incident, the WJLA media outlet reported citing the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.

The incident occurred at around 11 am on Wednesday. The aircraft crashed at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road, with both roads now closed, according to the WSAV 3 media outlet.

The press service of the United States Air Force said in a comment to Sputnik that the crashed plane belonged to the National Guard, providing no further details.

"Yes, we can confirm it. It was an Air Force National Guard (airplane). That’s all we know," a US Air Force press desk spokesperson said.

Medical crews and rescuers are rushing to the scene.

Photos of the crash site have emerged on Twitter.

Reports of at least 2 killed in National Guard cargo plane crash near #Savannah airport, according to county EMA officials pic.twitter.com/6LfRRJvKtY pic.twitter.com/68OqCpLUjy pic.twitter.com/xLUgknmerr pic.twitter.com/C6VdGoYQFk — UncleSam12712 (@UncleSam15715) May 2, 2018

​Officials confirm C-130 Hercules military plane went down near Savannah, GA » https://t.co/KvVRRr6XEn pic.twitter.com/wwZCzbkcG3

— KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) May 2, 2018

​

​