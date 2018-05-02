Register
22:11 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sacramento Police Department release bodycam footage documenting shooting death of Stephon Clark

    Official Autopsy of US Cop Victim Stephon Clark Supports Police Narrative

    © Screenshot/ Sacramento Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Sacramento County Police Department released Stephon Clark's official autopsy results on Tuesday, which indicate that Clark was shot seven times by police, not eight, as the private autopsy done at the family's request suggested.

    Performed by Dr. Keng-Chin Su on March 20, the county autopsy determined that Clark was shot seven times — once in the left thigh, three times in the side and three times in the back.

    ​The Clark family had previously called on forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu to conduct an independent autopsy of Clark following his shooting death on March 18. Released on March 30, Omalu's findings revealed that Clark had been shot by Sacramento police six times in the back while two other bullets hit him toward the back of his ribcage and thigh.

    A toxicology report that was released in addition to the autopsy findings also noted that traces of cocaine, cannabis and codeine were found in the 22-year-old's system. Omalu's report did not specify whether Clark had any drugs in his system.

    In a letter included with the autopsy, Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin called Omalu's report "erroneous" and stated that she sought the help of four other forensic investigators to review Dr. Su's examination of Clark's body.

    FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, speaks before a meeting of the Sacramento City Council in Sacramento, Calif. Clark was arrested on Thursday, April 19, 2018, and accused of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and telephoning 911 with the intent to annoy or harass.
    © AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli
    Cop Victim Stephon Clark's Brother Arrested on Felony Charges, Denied Bail

    With three of the forensic pathologists agreeing with Su's conclusions, Gin noted that an independent review was conducted by the fourth investigator, forensic pathologist Dr. Gregory Reiber.

    "It is clear from review of the written report and photographic documentation that Stephon Clark was struck by seven bullets, not by eight as claimed by Dr. Omalu in his press conference statements and as shown on his autopsy diagram," Reiber wrote.

    Reiber, who works for the California's Placer County Sheriff as coroner's officer, did not examine Clark's body for his review. He instead relied on Sacramento's autopsy report, diagrams, photos, body camera videos and other evidence.

    Though Omalu had stated during his March conference that evidence showed Clark was facing away from officers during the shooting, Reiber says this wasn't so, either.

    Woman hit by police car during Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento, US
    © Twitter/Guy Danilowitz
    WATCH: California Sheriff Rams Car Into Protester During Stephon Clark Vigil

    "At no time does the video show Clark to have the left side of his body facing the officers' position as shots are fired, nor does the video show him turning around from a left-facing position, still upright, and putting his back squarely toward the officers as there were further shots fired which then dropped him," Reiber concluded. "The video evidence provides clear refutation of Omalu's description of Clark's positioning during the shooting as described in his press conference statements."

    Reiber added: "The cause of Stephon Clark's death is multiple gunshot wounds… the interval between injury and death would be several minutes as these factors worsened to the point of irreversible cessation of cardiorespiratory activity."

    A second release of video footage by the police department on April 13 confirmed that officers delayed medical attention to Clark by several minutes. Roughly five minutes passed from the time that Clark was shot to the point where officers decided to move closer to Clark. Another minute or so went by before officers began CPR.

    In response to the county trying to tarnish his work, Omalu fired back and told the Sacramento Bee that he found it "extremely unusual that an outside doctor is reviewing an autopsy report and is coming out to state [I] am wrong."

    By Any Means Necessary
    Police Murder Stephon Clark; Bolton to Advise Trump on Foreign Policy

    "A doctor cannot say another doctor is wrong," he told the publication. "All you can say is, ‘I don't agree with the opinion of that doctor.'"

    The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday that the investigation was still ongoing and that the release was part of its initiative to keep the community in the loop "on significant facts related to this incident."

    Clark, a father of two, was shot multiple times and killed by police in his grandparents' backyard while unarmed. Officers who fired off some 20 rounds at Clark previously stated that they chose to shoot because they believed he had a weapon. Clark was revealed to be holding only a cellphone.

    Related:

    Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Organizes Rallies in Support of Stephon Clark’s Family
    New Yorkers Protest Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEOS)
    Sacramento Police Release Footage of Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEO)
    Oklahoma Police Release Disturbing Footage of Cops Killing Unarmed Black Man
    Tulsa Police: Unarmed Black Man Had PCP in System When He Was Killed
    Tags:
    Sacramento County Coroner's Office, Sacramento Police Department, Stephon Clark, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse