Register
22:43 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    New footage confirms medical attention to Stephon Clark was delayed and showed that officers repeatedly muted their body-worn cameras

    WATCH: California Cops Muted Cameras, Delayed Medics After Clark Shooting

    © Screenshot/Sacramento Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    California's Sacramento Police Department released on Monday additional audio and video files linked to the shooting death of Stephon Clark that show officers repeatedly muting their body cameras and confirm that medical attention to Clark was delayed by several minutes.

    The 53 files released include 23 videos of in-car camera footage, 28 body-worn camera videos and two 911 audio files. The latest media drop adds to the previously released helicopter footage of the shooting incident.

    ​In the videos of body camera footage, responding officers are seen waiting roughly five minutes from the time that Clark was shot before they opted to get closer. Before officers even begin CPR, they spend about another minute searching Clark's body and handcuffing him.

    ​Clark was pronounced dead at "21:42" by a fire department medic after being deemed "nonreactive" to life-saving tactics.

    Bennet Omalu, the forensic pathologist who conducted an independent autopsy on Clark at the family's request, previously stated during a news conference that it took anywhere from three to 10 minutes for the 22-year-old to die. Omalu later commented that it was unclear whether Clark would have survived if medics had responded sooner.

    Sergeant Vance Chandler, the spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department, told the Sacramento Bee in a story published Monday that the department would be looking into whether medical care was provided quickly enough.

    Another one of the major revelations in the release is the multiple times that officers muted the microphones on their body-worn cameras.

    In one instance, after an officer examines the backyard of a homeowner, she meets up with another officer to recount what she believed happened on the night of the shooting.

    ​"We got a call, somebody is breaking into things, then he breaks into this guy's slider," she told her fellow officer before saying, "um, hold on" — her body cam audio is cut for the remainder of the recording.

    In another video, a different cop cuts off his audio feed while investigating the backyard of the same homeowner the female officer was clearing out. This officer's audio does not pick back up.

    ​A third video shows a group of officers gathering at a church near where the shooting took place to look for potential damage. As the cops convene, the apparent leader of the group orders the others to mute their microphones.

    ​Before a conversation even begins among the group, the unidentified officer says "mute it." After two of the cops respond with a "sir," the first officer again says, "mute it." Two officers reply with a "yeah." The fourth officer quickly chimes in with "wait" before the audio goes silent.

    Chandler told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the procedure for muting the microphones on body-worn camera is also part of the department's investigation.

    Clark was shot by Sacramento officers on March 18 in his grandparents' backyard. At the time of the shooting, officers believed that he was armed; however, upon inspection of the grounds officials only found a white iPhone. Clark's autopsy showed he was facing away from the officers when they shot him eight times in the back and side.

    Related:

    WATCH: California Sheriff Rams Car Into Protester During Stephon Clark Vigil
    Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Organizes Rallies in Support of Stephon Clark’s Family
    Police Murder Stephon Clark; Bolton to Advise Trump on Foreign Policy
    WATCH: California Cops Laugh as Schizophrenic Inmate Writhes to Death
    California Cops Spend Hours, Deploy Chopper in Search for Runaway ‘Unicorn’
    Tags:
    Sacramento Police Department, Stephon Clark, California, Sacramento
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse