14:30 GMT +302 May 2018
    A woman holds up a sign that reads Defend DACA Defend TPS during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

    US States Sue Trump Administration to Remove DACA Migration Program - Reports

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Texas Attorney Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Brownsville along with Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia representatives, asking whether Obama's decision to introduce DACA without congressional approval was lawful, according to The Washington Post media outlet.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seven US states, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia, filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over its failure to remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migration program introduced by the administration of former President Barack Obama, local media reported.

    Trump, in fact, opposes DACA and his administration announced in September that it would end the program in spring. However, federal judge John Bates ordered the Trump administration to resume DACA program in 90 days unless it adequately explains the decision to end the immigration program.

    READ MORE: US Judge's Order to Resume DACA Program 'Victory for Justice' — NYC Mayor

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio, U.S., March 29, 2018
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    ‘He's an Opportunist': Trump's Immigration Tweets an Attempt to ‘Further the Attack on California'
    The DACA program was organized by former President Barack Obama by an executive order in 2012 and allowed temporary residency and work privileges to the undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children, known as "Dreamers."

    On September 5, 2017, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA's termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation to make DACA permanent.

    Shortly after becoming a president in January of 2017, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.

    states, law suit, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
