WV Teacher's Strike; DACA's Shortcomings; Conway Breaks Hatch Act

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the ongoing West Virginia teacher's strike and if a deal is on the way, what a strike in a right-to-work state like West Virginia will mean for the upcoming midterm elections, the efforts to connect Parkland Shooting victims and students with Black Lives Matter activists, and whether or not the NRA is finally on the defense in the US.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council, to talk about the complete failure of Democrats and Republicans to protect DACA recipients, the shortcomings of DACA to address the much broader failure of US immigration policy, how the framing of good vs bad migrants is extremely dangerous and drives racism, the ways Donald Trump's xenophobic rhetoric as emboldened ICE agents to go after those who are undocumented, and the history of immigration policy that has led us to the current immigration crisis.

Later in the show Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about Kellyanne Conway breaking the Hatch Act, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's bizarre series of media interviews, a new Marion Barry statute is revealed in Washington, D.C., and the latest in net neutrality. The group also talks about Nashville's mayor resigning amid a sex scandal and theft charges, the conflation of mental illness with violence, Chuck Shumer's controversial statements at the AIPAC conference, and more.

