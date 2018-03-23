Trump Threatens to Veto Spending Bill Due to Border Wall, DACA Funding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he may veto the spending bill passed by Congress in order to prevent a government shutdown at midnight.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump said in a Twitter message.

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 марта 2018 г.

Earlier, the US president said he could veto the spending bill because it did not include protection for those in DACA program or enough money for his wall along the US-Mexican border.

​On Thursday, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump would absolutely sign the bill because it "funds his priorities."

The DACA program was established by former President Barack Obama by an executive order in 2012 and granted temporary residency and work privileges to the "Dreamers." On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation to make DACA permanent.

Constructing the wall on the US border with Mexico has been President Donald Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and during his presidency. Shortly after taking office in January of 2017, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.

Republicans and Democrats have been trying to reach an deal on a roughly $1.2 trillion spending bill for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

Unless Trump signs the bill, the government will shut down at midnight.