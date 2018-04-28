Register
02:31 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil-drilling platform

    Oil Disasters Inevitable With Proposal to Reduce Safety Rules - Advocacy Group

    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration’s move to rollback offshore drilling safety regulations enacted after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill catastrophe is reckless and may lead to another disaster, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release.

    "Workers and wildlife will pay a terrible price if these rollbacks are finalized," Center for Biological Diversity’s Ocean Program Litigation Director Kristen Monsell said in the release on Friday. "The next offshore oil disaster is inevitable, especially if the Trump administration keeps ignoring Deepwater Horizon’s lessons."

    An oil-drilling platform
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Oil Prices Ease as US Drilling Gains Momentum
    Earlier on Friday, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced that it had submitted a proposal to the Federal Register to reduce safety regulations burdening offshore drilling operations due to provisions in the Blowout Preventer Systems and Well Control Rule.

    According to Interior Department’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) press release, the US is introducing revised offshore drilling safety rules to ease the regulatory burden on oil companies.

    "BSEE reviewed the existing regulations in response to Executive and Secretary’s Orders instructing it to identify ways to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens while ensuring that offshore oil and gas drilling operations are conducted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner," the release said on Friday.

    The BSEE targeted around 18 percent of 342 provisions within the 2016 Well Control Final Rule for modifications, the release added.

    "The proposed revisions would amend the testing protocol for blowout preventers, modify capability requirements for remotely operated vehicles, remove duplicative verification requirements, and codify recent revisions to industry standards," the release said.

    President Donald Trump issued in April Executive Order 13795, "Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy," directing the Department of the Interior to reconsider the Blowout Preventer Systems and Well Control Rule and the Arctic Drilling Rule in an attempt to rewrite safety standards in favor of industry interests.

    US Coast Guard
    CC BY 2.0 / Tony Hisgett / US Coast Guard
    Oil Spill Responders Plug Leak, Begin Cleanup in US State of New Jersey
    The original well control safety rule was enacted after the massive April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill — in which 11 people were killed and 17 others injured and 210 million gallons of oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico — to prevent such catastrophes in the future.

    Monsell explained that regulations adopted after BP’s catastrophic failures in the Gulf of Mexico were not strong enough to begin with, adding that "to rescind those rules is reckless beyond words."

    The proposed changes would delete or amend several provisions of the rule focused on the standard for blowout preventers, devices used to monitor and seal oil and gas wells when operations go wrong, the release said.

    The proposed changes would also eliminate the requirement that the Bureau uses to certify third parties that inspect offshore safety equipment and allow industry more flexibility in their use of real-time monitoring of deep-water drilling operations, the release added.

    Related:

    Watchdog: US Public Land Leasing Opens Way for Illegal Oil Drilling
    Norway's New Ministers Reportedly Defend Oil Drilling Amid Green Lobby Pressure
    The Great Oil Exit: Belize Bans Offshore Drilling to Protect Maritime Habitat
    US Aims to Open Nearly All Outer Continental Shelf to Oil Drilling
    Tags:
    environmental issues, oil drilling, Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse