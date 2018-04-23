Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tennessee Waffle House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police in Nashville, Tennessee said in a statement on Monday that they arrested 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who is suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House restaurant.

"Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Twitter message.

Police say that on Sunday, Reinking opened fire at a restaurant, killing four people and injuring at least two others.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

​BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

On Sunday, a nude man attacked people at a Waffle House near Nashville. Authorities said they suspected Reinking, 29, of having perpetrated the attack. It was subsequently revealed that Reinking’s weapons had been seized by law enforcement when he was arrested near the White House in 2017.