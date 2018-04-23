Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tennessee Waffle House

"Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Twitter message.
Police say that on Sunday, Reinking opened fire at a restaurant, killing four people and injuring at least two others.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
On Sunday, a nude man attacked people at a Waffle House near Nashville. Authorities said they suspected Reinking, 29, of having perpetrated the attack. It was subsequently revealed that Reinking’s weapons had been seized by law enforcement when he was arrested near the White House in 2017.
This laptop bag, empty except for a handwritten ID card bearing the name Travis Reinking, was found by a citizen near the I-24 Old Hickory Blvd interchange. Unknown whether it was discarded before or after the shooting. Reinking is believed to have been in that area Sat. night. pic.twitter.com/yduQlXvAFE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
