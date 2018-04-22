Nudist Kills Three Near Cafe in US

An unknown man began shooting at the Waffle House cafe near the US city of Nashville, Tennessee; three people were killed and four were injured, the city police reported.

"Three people were deadly wounded, four more injured as a result of a shooting near Waffle House … The armed man opened fire at 3.25 local time (11.25 Moscow time). A visitor wrestled away the gunman's weapon," the local police said on Twitter.

According to the police, the attacker was naked during the shooting. He left the scene; law enforcement agencies are searching for him.