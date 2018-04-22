Nudist Kills Three Near Cafe in US

"Three people were deadly wounded, four more injured as a result of a shooting near Waffle House … The armed man opened fire at 3.25 local time (11.25 Moscow time). A visitor wrestled away the gunman's weapon," the local police said on Twitter.
According to the police, the attacker was naked during the shooting. He left the scene; law enforcement agencies are searching for him.
BREAKING NEWS: 3 people dead, and 4 wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch near Nashville, TN… It took place Sunday morning. Police say a naked white man except for a green jacket entered the restaurant and started firing an AR-15. Police are still searching for him pic.twitter.com/qe4IVYRHA6— Tell Us USA (@TellUsUSA) 22 апреля 2018 г.
