Register
18:28 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

    Democrats Slam Trump Tweets on Potential Syria Strikes, US Security Matters

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Salud Carbajal and three other Democratic lawmakers on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump for publishing Twitter posts about possible military strikes in Syria and other US national security matters without first consulting military or diplomatic advisers.

    "The decision to respond with military force to these types of heinous attacks is not a simple one, and not one that can be solved in a 280 character tweet.  The president’s tweet earlier this week declaring that missiles were on their way to Syria, we’ve since learned, were sent out without regard to our military readiness in the region and without input from his military and diplomatic advisers," Carbajal said.

    Carbajal added that Trump's tweets warning of action in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack confused US allies and were part of a dangerous pattern of the president tweeting first and asking questions later.

    READ MORE: 'Trump Knows Nothing About Getting Into a Major War' — Journalist

    US President Donald Trump, right, talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Trump, May Agree on 'Vital' Need to Deter Future 'Chemical Attacks' After Call
    Congressman Ruben Gallego said Trump could be endangering national security because enemies could take pre-emptive action in response to the president's tweets.

    Trump's tweets create uncertainty, are unhelpful, and both sophomoric and dangerous at best, Congressman Mike Thompson added.

    On Wednesday, Trump sent out a Twitter message warning Russia to "get ready" for missile strikes in Syria, "because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"

    On Monday, Trump warned in a Twitter post that the US response would come within "24 to 48 hours," but on Thursday, the president tweeted that he never said when an attack against Syria would take place and that it could be "soon or not so soon at all."

    Reports about the alleged attack in the Syrian town of Duma emerged on Saturday. The United States and many of its allies have blamed the Syrian government for the attack, but Damascus denies using chemical weapons in Duma.

    Related:

    'Trump Knows Nothing About Getting Into a Major War' - Journalist
    Trump: Meetings Being Set Up With North Korean Leader
    Trump Agreed With ‘Cooperative Approach’ in Engaging With Mueller
    Americans Increasingly Believe Trump-Russia Probe Is 'Witch Hunt' - Poll
    Tags:
    Democrats, Twitter, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse