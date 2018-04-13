Register
17:14 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Trump Lashes Fired FBI Director Comey in Twitter, Calls Him 'Leaker and Liar'

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    US President Donald Trump fired the FBI director James Comey in May 2017, citing his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Comey led an investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump took on Twitter on Friday to criticize former FBI Director James Comey after the publication of excerpts of his upcoming book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership".

    READ MORE: Lights! Camera! Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s Memoir Might Become a Movie

    In quite harsh terms, Trump has explained the reasons behind Comey's dismissal.

    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    © Sputnik / Ted Rall
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Trump's Twitter post comes ahead of the release on Tuesday of a new book by Comey, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," that is reportedly highly critical of Trump. Earlier in April, some excerpts from the book were released.

    Trump fired James Comey on May 9, 2017, after heavily criticizing the FBI director for his handling of the probe into Clinton's email controversy as well as the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Following Comey's dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the probe, striving to prove alleged Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

    READ MORE: Comey's New Book: Trump Wanted ‘Pee Tape' Investigated to Reassure Melania

    Related:

    Comey's New Book: Trump Wanted ‘Pee Tape' Investigated to Reassure Melania
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Lights! Camera! Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s Memoir Might Become a Movie
    New Batch of FBI Lovers' Texts Praise Comey, Mock Virginia 'Hillbillies'
    James Comey Calls for Leaders to Protect Justice Department, FBI (From Trump)
    Justice Dept. Must Act on Allegations Against Clinton Aide Abedin, Comey - Trump
    Trump Says FBI’s Reputation ‘Worst in History’, Blames Comey
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse