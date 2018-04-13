Trump Lashes Fired FBI Director Comey in Twitter, Calls Him 'Leaker and Liar'

US President Donald Trump fired the FBI director James Comey in May 2017, citing his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Comey led an investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump took on Twitter on Friday to criticize former FBI Director James Comey after the publication of excerpts of his upcoming book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership".

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

In quite harsh terms, Trump has explained the reasons behind Comey's dismissal.

Trump's Twitter post comes ahead of the release on Tuesday of a new book by Comey, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," that is reportedly highly critical of Trump. Earlier in April, some excerpts from the book were released

Trump fired James Comey on May 9, 2017, after heavily criticizing the FBI director for his handling of the probe into Clinton's email controversy as well as the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Following Comey's dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the probe, striving to prove alleged Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

