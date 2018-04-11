US Senators to Introduce Legislation Preventing Trump From Firing Mueller

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four Republican and Democratic Senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday to prevent US President Donald Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Senator Chris Coons said in a statement.

"Today I'm introducing *bipartisan* legislation to ensure that Special Counsel Mueller can complete his work without interference," Coons said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Coons said in a press release accompanying his Twitter post that he would introduce the legislation along with Senators Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, and Cory Booker.

"This is a time when all of us—Republicans and Democrats—need to stand up and make it clear that we are committed to the rule of law in this country"

​The bill will codify the existing regulation in the Department of Justice (DOJ) that ensures the Special Counsel can only be fired "for a good cause" by a senior DOJ official, the release said. The legislation will also give the Special Counsel 10 days to have an expedited judicial review of his firing to determine whether or not it violated the good-cause requirement, it added.

On Monday, Trump told reporters, "Why don't I fire Mueller? Well, I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens." The president's comments came just hours after news that FBI agents had raided the home and office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Mueller is probing accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that it interfered in the vote, calling the allegations completely groundless.