Trump Believes He Can Fire Special Counsel Mueller

When asked whether Trump thinks he can fire Mueller, Sanders said, "He certainly believes he has the power to do so."
During a meeting at the White House on Monday night, Trump told reporters, "Why don't I fire Mueller? Well, I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens."
Earlier, the FBI agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, to seize privileged information based on a referral from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan said in a statement.
The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, said the FBI seized records related to a $130,000 payment Cohen made to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. The payment was reportedly provided in exchange for not disclosing details related to her relationship with Trump.
Meanwhile, US Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump should avoid creating a constitutional crisis by removing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from their positions.
"Any attempt to remove Rod Rosenstein will create the exact same constitutional crisis as firing Counsel Mueller," Schumer told reporters, urging Trump to refrain from impeding the Russia investigation. Schumer also called on Republicans to join Democrats in drafting legislation to protect Mueller.
Mueller is probing accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that it interfered in the vote, calling the allegations completely groundless.
