Register
03:08 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to speak to the media at a joint press conference with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, at an hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 9, 2018.

    Top Five Resignations and Sackings of the Trump Administration

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert resigned on April 10. His resignation is the newest addition to a lengthy list of departures from the administration. Sputnik reviews five of the most significant and scandalous of them.

    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Thicker Than Water: Michael Flynn’s Brother Calls on Trump to Pardon Him
    The resignation of National Security Adviser (NSA) Michael Flynn in February 2017, only a month into Donald Trump's presidency, was probably one of the most scandalous. It was preceded by a long investigation into Flynn's alleged contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, prior to Trump's inauguration on January 20. The investigation was a part of a wider one concerning Russia's alleged meddling in US elections and the Trump administration's supposed ties to Moscow.

    However, some experts believed that Flynn's resignation was pushed by the US establishment or other people on Trump's team who disliked the retired lieutenant general. The main argument for such speculation was the fact that the never-before-used 1799 Logan Act, which criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States, was invoked to sack him.

    Chief strategist Steve Bannon

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Twitter Ignites As Bannon Says 'Facebook Data Is For Sale'
    Former Breitbart News head and Trump's presidential campaign chief executive Steve Bannon had a truly unique, if also rather short, career in the White House. Following Trump's election victory, the entirely new position of "chief strategist" was created specifically for him, granting him a level of authority compared to that of the chief of staff. He has even made it to National Security Council, which was previously forbidden to presidential advisers.

    However, Bannon, the controversial advocate of immigration restrictions and radical economic policy changes, reportedly had a strained relationship with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, along with Gary Cohn, the director of the president's National Economic Council, and National Security Adviser HR McMaster. According to media reports, the president grew weary of Bannon's constant information leaks to alternative media and his taking undue credit for the president's successes. After The Donald came under fire for blaming "many sides" for violence during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced August 18 that Bannon and the White House "mutually agreed" to spend some time apart.

    Shortly after his resignation, Bannon was quoted in a new book as describing a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya as "treasonous." Trump disavowed Bannon by saying "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind." Shortly after, Bannon was cut loose by Breitbart's major investor and had to step down as a head of Breitbart as well.

    National Security Adviser HR McMaster

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik/
    John Bolton Replaces HR McMaster as National Security Advisor
    McMaster filled the role of national security adviser after Flynn's resignation. His time as NSA was riddled with conflicts with Trump and other White House officials. After McMaster removed Bannon from the National Security Council, he was targeted by what some have called a "smear campaign." Controversial writer and social media personality Mike Cernovich, radio host Alex Jones and Breitbart News were key figures in the anti-McMaster information campaign, forcing Trump to openly express his confidence in the adviser on a number of occassions.

    In reality, though, the president and the general never really personally "gelled," in the words of the Washington Post. According to CNN, Trump had referred to the US Army lt. general's briefings as "gruff and condescending" and described the general himself as "aggressive" and prone to lectures. The two disagreed on the Iranian nuclear deal, with McMaster advocating for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action though Trump throughout his campaign called for tearing it up.

    Apparently, the boiling point came after McMaster said during a forum in Germany in March 2018 it was "incontrovertible" that Russians had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

    "General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only collusion was between Russia and Crooked H[illary Clinton], the DNC and the Dems," a Trump tweet on February 18 read. March 22, after one year in office, McMaster was shown the door.

    ​Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to speak to the media at a joint press conference with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma, at an hotel in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, March 9, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    Tillerson Reportedly Spent $12Mln in Efforts to Redesign US State Department
    Then the head of oil giant ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson was appointed the secretary of state by Trump shortly after the election, and experts predicted a long and successful cooperation between the two, claiming the two business moguls would be sure to find common tongue. That turned out to be a terrible miscalculation.

    The two publicly disagreed on a number of issues. Tillerson criticized Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord (a move heavily advocated by Steve Bannon). "I was free to express my views. I took a counter view to the decision that was made," Tillerson said in June 2017, confirming the rumors.

    Trump also famously mocked Tillerson on Twitter for "wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," referring to North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

    Tillerson also expressed his doubts, to say the least, about Trump's declared intention to end the war in Afghanistan with a complete US victory. "You will not win a battlefield victory. We may not win one, but neither will you," Tillerson said in August 2017, addressing the Taliban."So at some point, we have to come to the negotiating table and find a way to bring this to an end."

    Tillerson also supported the position that Russia meddled with the US presidential elections that brought his boss into power. At the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017, Tillerson told an associate he was "stunned" by the way Trump had approached Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue. According to NY Times, Trump started his meeting with Putin by saying, "I'm going to get this out of the way: Did you do this?" According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Trump accepted firm assertions from Putin that the meddling allegations were false.

    Let's also not forget that famous time the US top diplomat called the US president a "f*cking moron" before a group of top US national security officials. According to an NBC News report, the remark came after Trump said he wanted a wider nuclear arsenal, despite the decades-long trend of bilateral nuclear arsenal reduction by both Russia and the United States.

    In October 2017, the New York Times called Tillerson an "isolated leader" of a "demoralized diplomatic corps." By December, the media was already saying Tillerson was "on his way out the door."

    On March 13, 2018, Trump announced Tillerson was fired via Twitter, and that was how the now-ex state secretary discovered the news, reportedly by surfing Twitter while sitting on the toilet.

    Economic Adviser Gary Cohn

    Gary Cohn, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Ending the Experiment event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    ‘This President Can’t Govern’: Cohn Resignation a Symptom of ‘So Much Chaos’ in White House
    An ex-Goldman Sachs investor, Gary Cohn was appointed director of the National Economic Council in January 2017. During his time in Trump's administration, he was cited by the press as a hardcore proponent of globalism, even getting nicknames such as "Globalist Gary" and "Carbon Tax Cohn." Together with 45's daughter, Ivanka, her husband, Kushner, and Dina Powell, who was Trump's deputy national security adviser for strategy, he formed the so-called "Wall Street wing" of Trump's administration. As such, he was a natural opponent of the nationalist wing of Trump's administration, which was led by Bannon.

    Oddly enough, Cohn stood right behind Trump when the president made a speech blaming "both sides" for the deadly toll taken at the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in August 2017, during which a counter-protester was killed. Cohn caught his own share of blame for supporting the message.

    Trump and Cohn clashed directly when Trump proposed imposing import tariffs on steel and aluminum. According to Politico, Cohn was "very passionate about" the metal tariff issue. Despite his reasoning and an attempt to organize a meeting between the president and the end users of steel and aluminum, Trump cancelled the meeting and imposed a 25 percent flat tax on steel imports and a 10 percent aluminum import tax.

    Apparently, Cohn took the dispute personally, and on March 6, he announced his resignation.

    "It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people," the adviser said in a resignation statement.

    Related:

    Trump Cancels Trip to Latin America to Focus on Response to Syria - White House
    White House Explains How US Would Win Trade War With China
    New Sanctions Prove No One Has Been Tougher on Moscow Than Trump - White House
    Trump Vs. the Machine: White House in Shambles Over Syria Withdrawal Promise
    Can Iran Save Itself From the White House's Newest Warmongers?
    US Concerned Houthis Escalating Yemen Crisis by Attacking Ship - White House
    Tags:
    resignation, U.S. Department of State, US National Security Council, US administration, White House, Gary Cohn, Rex Tillerson, General HR McMaster, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse