Register
23:30 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this file photo taken on March 10, 2018 The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida

    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Forensic Sketch of Man Who Threatened Her (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2018/ JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    123

    Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, revealed Monday that he would be releasing a sketch Tuesday of the man who allegedly threatened his client with violence in 2011 after she tried to sell the story of her relationship with now-US President Donald Trump to InTouch magazine for $15,000.

    Aside from releasing the sketch, which is being drawn up by forensic sketch artist Lois Gibson, Avenatti told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" that there would also be a large reward for those who help identify the person.

    Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009
    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    Trump Seeks Private Arbitration in Stormy Daniels Case

    "A composite sketch has been produced. We're going to be releasing that tomorrow, along with a significant reward," Avenatti said. "We are asking that the public come forward. We are very close to identifying this individual."

    "We are going to offer a significant reward to get us over the goal line and I am confident we are going to get there," he added.

    Prior to his interview, Avenatti hinted at the sketch on Sunday after he shared an image of Daniels and Gibson working together to draw up the composite.

    ​Daniels first made mention of the threat during her much-anticipated "60 Minutes" interview on CBS.

    "A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told interviewer Anderson Cooper. "And then he leaned around and look at my daughter and said, ‘That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

    Though Daniels told Cooper that she never saw the man again after that, the actress said she would recognize him if she ever did see him again. Since Daniels publicly spoke about the incident, Avenatti has suggested that the threat came from someone connected to Trump or the Trump Organization.

    Hours after the sharing the image on social media, Avenatti revealed that he'd filed a new motion seeking to depose Trump and Cohen over the $130,000 hush agreement arranged between Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, and Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    ‘There Will Be More Evidence': Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Promises More Details to Come of Alleged Trump Affair

    Mirroring Avenatti's prior filing, the renewed motion requests the opportunity to question both Trump and Cohen for two hours and requests various documents related to the nondisclosure agreement. The lawyer's March 27 attempt to depose Trump and Cohen was blocked by a federal judge who ruled Thursday that the motion was "premature."

    Though Trump has kept relatively mum on the issue, he broke his silence Thursday when a reporter aboard Air Force One questioned him over the payout.

    "No," Trump told the reporter when asked if he knew about the payment. "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

    Trump later noted that he did not know where Cohen got the money to pay Daniels.

    Daniels is currently locked in a legal battle to void the nondisclosure agreement forcing her to keep silent about the alleged affair. The 39-year-old is arguing that the deal is invalid because 45 never signed it.

    Related:

    Top 6 Sexual Scandals Around Trump: From Jill Harth to Stormy Daniels
    Cryptic Tweet From Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Hints at Proof of Trump Affair (PHOTO)
    Stormy Daniels Passed 2011 Polygraph Test Regarding Alleged Trump Affair (PHOTO)
    Stormy Daniels Faces $20Mln Lawsuit, Launches Anti-Trump Crowdfunding Campaign
    Stormy Daniels Threatened With Physical Harm Over Trump Claims, Says Lawyer
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse