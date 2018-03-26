Register
    This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on 60 Minutes.

    Stormy Says: CBS 60 Minutes Porn Star Tell-All Promises New Trump Troubles

    © AP Photo/ 60 Minutes via AP
    An eagerly-awaited Sunday US television interview promises new details on an unfolding sex scandal between US President Donald Trump and a former porn star.

    Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, poses for pictures at the end of her striptease show in Gossip Gentleman club in Long Island, New York, U.S., February 23, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Trump Reimbursed Lawyer for Porn Star's Payout, Likely Knew About It - Report
    Just one of three ongoing sex scandals directly involving the US president, Sunday's 60 Minutes interview with former adult actress Stormy Daniels promises new details in the lurid case of a porn star suing to overturn a fraudulent gag order intended to keep her quiet about an affair with Trump while he was married to his current wife, Melania.

    Known to be a strident social media gadfly through his often polarizing tweets, Trump has been oddly silent about accusations by the porn star; that his lawyers attempted to buy her silence while he was a candidate by having her agree to a non-disclosure agreement and accepting $130,000 in cash.

    The former adult movie star-turned successful businesswoman asserts that the agreement was never signed by Trump and now will appear in a high-profile news show, sitting down with CBS's Anderson Cooper for an extended interview detailing her illicit liaison with a married man and father who is now a sitting US president.

    Daniels will be the headline attraction of CBS news magazine's weekly 60 Minutes episode airing Sunday evening. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has intimated that new details surrounding the affair that Trump conducted with the then-27-year-old porn star — during a period following the birth of a child by Trump's third wife and now first lady of the United States, Melania Trump — will be revealed.

    In a Friday tweet the lawyer suggested that a DVD held in a safe contains additional and as-yet-unreleased new details.

    Daniels acknowledged on Saturday that the 24/7 media attention — including propositions, job offers and even death threats — has made her regular life all but impossible to regain.

    An ardent equestrian, Daniels noted in a Saturday phone conversation that the attention is "cutting into my horse show time," as well as "time with friends," cited by Nytimes.com.

    Trump's sex scandals are threatening to outshine White House policy statements.

    Earlier last week a former Playboy model sued the National Enquirer's parent publisher to get out of a pact aimed at burying the story of her 2006 affair with Trump.

    In another developing story, a New York state court judge recently rejected a move by Trump lawyers to employ presidential immunity as a means of canceling a groping lawsuit brought by a former Apprentice contestant for unwanted touching and kissing at the hands of the former reality TV show producer.

    Trump spokespersons have denied the accusations, claiming that the 45th US president did not conduct the affairs and that he is not aware of the payments made to keep his former paramours silent.

