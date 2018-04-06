Register
11:23 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Diplomatic mission personnel remove a US flag from the building of the US Consulate-General on Furshtatskaya Street in St. Petersburg

    'Vse Budet Khorosho': WATCH Expelled US Diplomats Tell What They Leave Behind

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (184)
    160

    Now that 60 diplomats have been ordered to leave Russia by the country's Foreign Ministry in a tit-for-tat response over the Moscow-London row, the US Embassy has released a farewell clip. The personae non grata opened up about what is on their hearts and minds ahead of the one-way journey.

    The video “Thoughts for the Road,” featuring some of the 60 expelled diplomats, was posted on the US Embassy Twitter page after they had left in accordance with the retaliatory steps the Russian Foreign Ministry took over the Skripal case. The clip opens with the address in Russian of ex-Chief of US trade mission Michael Lally.

    “As we are getting ready for our journey back home, we are thinking over the results and achievements of our work here in Russia. As I represent the US Trade Ministry, we have been working very close with Russian and US companies. Now, when we are leaving ahead of a term ending, I can fully appreciate the importance of our cooperation and what it means. It is about our working together, creating jobs not only in Russia, but also in the US”, he said.

    The former trade envoy and his fellow expelled colleagues, called for a dialog between two countries despite their ups and downs in relations.

    “My colleagues and I are sure about the importance of the relations, as we work in different fields beside business, such as culture, education, and tourism. We need to restore the dialog; it’s an important target for us,” concluded Lally, who studied here in Russia some 30 years ago.

    There are staffers from the Political Department of the Embassy, the Ambassador’s Office and Press Office among the speakers. They talked not only about their work, but also their first experiences in Russia, their roots of interest in the country, and their friends from here.  The clip is concluded with one of them saying “Vse budet Khorosho!”,  which translates in Russian as “Everything is going to be fine!”

    WATCH Expelled US Diplomats Reportedly Leave Russia at Night

    This March the US as well as dozens of UK partners expelled Russian diplomats after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who'd worked for UK intelligence and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, as London accused Moscow of the attack.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry expelled 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg; it closed the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg in response to the earlier the US expulsion.

     

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (184)

    Related:

    Security Service of Ukraine Bans Entry to 60 Russian Diplomats Expelled by US
    WATCH Expelled US Diplomats Reportedly Leave Russia at Night
    Kremlin Disagrees With US Claims That Russia is Waging 'Diplomatic War'
    Diplomats Expulsion Complicates US-Russian Pacific Partnership - Council
    Russian Envoy to US: 'Most Likely' Expulsion of Diplomats Planned in Advance
    Tags:
    US diplomats, expulsions, diplomatic row, anti-Russian sanctions, expulsion of Russian diplomats, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Trade Mission, US Embassy, Foreign Ministry, Moscow, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse