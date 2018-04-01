Russian Diplomats Expelled From US Return to Moscow

Earlier, two Russian Ilyushin Il-96-600 passenger aircraft carrying the Russian diplomats expelled from the United States, departed from Dulles International Airport in Washington.

A total of 171 Russian diplomats and their family members left the United States on Saturday night.

On Monday, the US Administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian Consulate General in Seattle after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were exposed to what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response, announced an expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, as well as the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.