WATCH Expelled US Diplomats Reportedly Leave Russia at Night

US diplomats, which had previously been declared personae non gratae by Russia, left the building of the diplomatic mission in Moscow. They have been ordered to leave Russia before April 5.

According to media reports, approximately at 04:00 Moscow time the buses began entering into the territory of the embassy. The column of vehicles moved from the diplomatic mission at 07:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, the US administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian Consulate General in Seattle after the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, which it has blamed on Moscow despite the probe still being underway.

In response, Russia announced an expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees of the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, and the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.