Register
21:56 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots NFL football team. (File)

    US Footballer May Have Foiled School Shooting Spree

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the trauma from the February 14 Florida high school tragedy still utterly painful, American football player Julian Edelman couldn’t have ignored an alarming message that popped up among hundreds of comments on his Instagram account.

    Julian Edelman from The New England Patriots was in Texas visiting his fellow player Danny Amendola in late March, when he received a direct message on Instagram urging him to take action over a warning published in the comments section of Edelman’s most recent post:

    "Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he’s going to shoot up a school, I think you should alert the authority."

    A man trains with a softair pistole on the shooting range of the village's shooting club in Bueren an der Aare near Bern, Switzerland. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Frank Jordans
    Heavily-Armed Swiss: Tough Weapons Act 'Prevents Misuse of Firearms' – Fedpol

    Having sparked memories of the recent Parkland massacre in which 17 people were killed, Edelman quickly contacted his assistant in Boston, Shannen Moen, The New York Times reported. She promptly looked through the comments that came below the football player’s most recent picture on Instagram and found the alarming one:

    "I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news."

    Moen turned to the police, who subsequently determined the sender’s email and IP address, which was traced to Port Huron in Michigan. The local police then rushed to the potential perpetrator’s house to find a 14-year-old boy there. The child admitted to writing the threat. Also, the police found two rifles that belonged to the boy’s mother, according to law enforcement officers. 

    Following the incident, the boy still remains in a juvenile detention center, having been charged  with making a false terrorism-related report. The latter leads to up to four years in prison.

    READ MORE: After Parkland Shooting, Some Teachers Consider Leaving Due to Safety Issues

    Related:

    Americans’ Support for Stricter Gun Laws Holds Strong After Protests
    US Gun Control: 'Background Check System is Very Important' - Scholar
    Majority of Americans Support Ban on Assault Weapons, Strict Gun Laws - Poll
    Is March For Our Lives the Solution to America's Sickening Gun Violence?
    Last Shot: Long-Time US Gun-Maker Remington Goes Bankrupt
    Tags:
    Gun Debate, footballer, crime prevention, gun control, social media, shooting, Instagram, Parkland, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse