Register
00:06 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    STUDENT GUN PROTESTS

    Washington Prepares for Huge ‘March for Our Lives’ Student Gun Protest (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 23

    As the student-driven protest movement against gun violence continues to grow in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting February 14, the US capital is preparing for the massive “March for Our Lives” event Saturday, one of many linked protests in cities across the US and in cities around the world.

    The event's Facebook page describes it as "a movement dedicated to student-led activism around ending gun violence and the epidemic of mass shootings in our schools today."

    Chicago walkout
    © AP Photo/ Martha Irvine
    Linking Black Lives Movement, Parkland, Chicago Students Demand Change ‘Far Beyond Gun Control’

    "On March 24, we will take to the streets to demand that our safety become a priority," it continues.

    Although 44,000 people have indicated they are Going to the DC protest on Facebook, the Washington Post speculated Thursday that as many as half a million might attend, which would make it one of the larger mass protests in Washington history.

    One optimistic Twitter user, already posting from Pennsylvania Avenue, predicted it would be "the biggest pro-life event in history."

    The event's website says in its mission statement, "We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes."

    Although the statement declares that "school safety is not a political issue," event organizers also vow that "There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing."

    "The mission and focus of March for Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country," the statement continues.

    The city's Metro rail service will operate on a rush-hour schedule Saturday, the Washington Post reports, and drivers are advised to avoid the Federal Triangle area and anywhere near Pennsylvania Avenue NW, a wide boulevard that connects the White House to the US Capitol building, where Congress meets, that will serve as Ground Zero for the event.

    Attendees raise their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    After Parkland, ‘Resurgence in National Student Activism’ Connects Communities

    The March for Our Lives Facebook page lists 81 cities with events Saturday, including ones outside US borders: London and Edinburgh in the UK; Munich, Germany; Toronto and Montreal in Canada; and Brussels, Belgium. The event's website indicates "sibling marches" on every inhabited continent, including events in Colombia, Ghana, Romania, India and Australia. The international marches seem to be mostly driven by American expatriates, but indicate that non-Americans are very welcome to show solidarity.

    However, the march in DC promises to be the main event, with student activists flocking from across the country to demand reform within earshot of Congress and the White House. A bus full of students from Broward County, Florida, home to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of the February 14 shooting that catalyzed the mass demonstrations, arrived early Friday morning after a 16-hour overnight trip.

    ​Event facilitators have prepared a stage and massed toilet facilities for the marchers.

    ​Washington, DC, is preparing for hordes of people at tomorrow’s anti-gun violence march. There are dozens of portable toilets set up outside the train station, a short walk from the Capitol.#MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesDC pic.twitter.com/DMZZV53Kd2

    ​Some locals, however, aren't waiting for the weekend to voice their dissatisfaction with the lack of congressional action on gun violence. David Culver, a TV anchor with local news station NBC4, captured this car crossing a bridge over the Potomac River into the city Friday morning:

    March for Our Lives is not the first event student activists have convened in DC since the Parkland shooting. February 21, hundreds of students from several area high schools converged on the US Capitol building and the White House to both "call on lawmakers to actually take action to prevent another Parkland, Las Vegas, or Sandy Hook from ever happening again" and hold vigil for the Parkland victims, Sputnik reported at the time.

    Students across the US have begun to find their political voice through the post-Parkland wave of activism, organizing a massive nationwide walkout at 10 a.m. local time on March 14, one month after the Parkland shooting. Students presented lists of demands that went far beyond mere gun control, with Chicago Public Schools students noting the intersection of the movement against gun violence with the Movement for Black Lives, calling on leaders to address social issues of community and family support, poverty alleviation and demilitarization of schools as well, Sputnik reported at the time.

    MONUMENT FOR OUR KIDS: VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE
    © AP Photo/ Paul Morigi
    7,000 Pairs of Shoes at US Capitol Silently Honor Child Victims of Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

    As if an extra half-million people in the city wasn't enough this weekend, the city's famous Cherry Blossom Festival is due to begin Sunday, an event that itself draws up to a million extra visitors a day during its peak period, when the thousands of Japanese Cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin are in full bloom. Although the National Weather Service noted Friday that recent snowy weather has pushed the "peak date" back to early April, visitors often try to beat the crowds by viewing the sea of pink flowers before the official peak of the season, when 70 percent of the trees are expected to be in bloom, according to WTOP.

    Related:

    After Parkland, ‘Resurgence in National Student Activism’ Connects Communities
    ‘He Never Went In’: Armed Parkland Cop Heard Gunshots, Never Entered the School
    Trump Visits Florida Hospital That Treated Victims of Parkland School Shooting
    Clear Backpacks Mandated for Students at Florida School After Deadly Shooting
    Chicago Students Demand Racial Justice, Change ‘Beyond Gun Control’ in Walkout
    Tags:
    Parkland Shooting, Protest, Gun Control, Students, march, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse