Register
05:12 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Attendees raise their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

    After Parkland, ‘Resurgence in National Student Activism’ Connects Communities

    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students across Chicago plan to walk out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday as part of a national endeavor to press lawmakers to pass stricter gun legislation and to honor the lives of the 17 people slain in that shooting.

    Kofi Ademola, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement in Chicago, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that the walkout for students in cities like Chicago, where gun violence is a part of everyday life, is an opportunity for inner-city students to express the daily impact of gun violence in their communities, though they have been spared the high-profile mass shooting scenario that unfolded in Parkland.

    ​"In Chicago, we have heard two different narratives. The Chicago Public Schools have announced that there will be no consequences for students, should they walk out. On the other end, there are some individual schools that have decided to enact consequences for students — suspension — should they decide to walk out. So, it's really subjective whether Chicago schools support the walkouts or not," Ademola told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "There is a resurgence in national student activism, which is powerful," Ademola added.

    "Here in Chicago, students have connected with other students in Baltimore. Students in Baltimore and Chicago have been asking for gun reform way before Parkland happened. Parkland did a beautiful thing with their [Marjory] Stoneman [Douglas] students following the shooting: survivors had access to dogs for emotional trauma healing and hundreds of therapists. In Baltimore and Chicago, students don't have those services; if they are lucky, they have access to one counselor. So, the young people are saying they want equity in how they are treated," Ademola explained.

    Chicago has been central to the national gun violence debate for years. For many Chicago teens, gun violence is so much a part of their daily lives that their schools have led the increase of metal detectors and security guards in schools. 

    Police stand behind a crime scene tape near the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub on in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene

    "Chicago has been experiencing militarization of schools since the 90s," Ademola said.

    In 2017, Chicago had nearly 3,000 shooting incidents and almost 4,000 shooting victims, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

    "This [gun violence] isn't a new trend in the urban community. It's very powerful that students from Chicago and Baltimore have created a coalition, called ‘Good Kids, Mad City,' to address gun violence," Ademola said. Young black and brown people are already over-policed in their communities and in their schools, Ademola and the hosts noted, which adds to the already-traumatic experiences caused by pervasive gun violence in their communities.

    "It was never a feeling of jealousy," McDade, an 18-year-old from Chicago, recently told the Chicago Tribune when asked if he felt envious of the attention Parkland received after the shooting there. 

    MONUMENT FOR OUR KIDS: VICTIMS OF GUN VIOLENCE
    © AP Photo/ Paul Morigi
    7,000 Pairs of Shoes at US Capitol Silently Honor Child Victims of Gun Violence (PHOTOS)

    "It was a feeling of, ‘We can leverage from this,'" said McDade, who will lead 600 fellow classmates at North Lawndale College Prep High School in the planned 17-minute walkout Wednesday.

    "I really do feel that this is different," Charlie Ransford, director of science and policy for Cure Violence, a Chicago-based organization, recently told the Chicago Tribune. "If the [young activists] keep going, they just have a ton of power and influence that can push for solutions for preventing mass shootings and for violence in cities like Chicago."

    "Now that we're talking about what we can do as a nation, I feel like it should hopefully unlock some resources that Chicago can then take advantage of," Ransford added.

    Related:

    On The Anniversary of Lennon’s Death, Yoko Ono Calls For End To Gun Violence
    Chicago Police Officers Urged to Stay Home in Protest Amid Record Gun Violence
    MIT Student Tackles Gun Violence in America With 'Smart Gun' Prototype
    US Problem is Not Gun Violence, But White Supremacy
    US Republicans View Orlando Blast as ‘Terror,’ Democrats as ‘Gun Violence’
    Tags:
    walkout, protest, gun violence, Florida, Chicago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok