Register
05:35 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A screen with the logo of the Sputnik international news agency and radio

    SPLC Apologizes, Removes Article Connecting Radio Sputnik to White Supremacists

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has apologized and taken down an article connecting a progressive show on Radio Sputnik to far-right groups and movements.

    An article entitled "The multipolar spin: how fascists operationalize left-wing resentment" by contributor Alexander Reid Ross appeared on the SPLC's Hatewatch blog on Friday. Described as "a blog that monitors and exposes the activities of the American radical right," Hatewatch has looser editorial standards than other SPLC-affiliated outlets.

    The almost 3,000-word article is sort of all over the place in its accusations, but its thesis broadly seems to be that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, along with their partners in far-right-wing parties and groups in the West, have weaponized leftists to be their "useful idiots," to borrow a turn of phrase.

    A sculpture titled Dangerous Game by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, right, is displayed in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The two-part installation shows a giant hand holding a nuclear missile as if it were a dart
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    In Multipolar World Multiple Nations May Be Involved in Nuke Arms Race - Analyst

    Specifically, it zeroes in on the term "multipolarity." In geopolitics, polarity refers to concentrations of power. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US stood alone as by far the world's premier economic, military, political and cultural power. This was known as a "unipolar" world.

    But some countries chafed under US hegemony, such as once-bitter-rival Russia. The article points out that in 2000, Moscow called for a "multipolar world order" against the "strengthening tendency towards the formation of a unipolar world under financial and military domination by the United States." Multipolarity would mean, of course, a world with several superpowers that must try to co-exist with one another, as existed through the first 91 years of the 20th century.

    This is echoed in a line from Sputnik's website, which calls for articles that lead "the way to a multipolar world that respects every country's national interests, culture, history and traditions." Amid attacks on a wide variety of Sputnik contributors and partners, the article takes the time to target two Radio Sputnik shows: Hard Facts with John Wight and Loud & Clear with Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin: Attempts to Create Unipolar World Failed, Global Balance is Restoring

    The article makes note that, despite Becker making no secret of his socialist, leftist and anti-imperialist views, conservatives are occasional guests on his shows, where they are debated, as it is a discussion and debate format. Tenuously, the article also tries to connect prominent journalist and author (and strident critic of the West) Max Blumenthal to the far-right on the basis of a few appearances on Tucker Carlson's FOX News show as well as having received praise from domestic terrorist and white supremacist Frazier Glenn Miller, Jr. A particular smear linking Miller to Blumenthal had itself been debunked by the SPLC in the past. 

    ​Becker rebutted with a letter of protest to the SPLC, claiming that "the vast majority of our guests would identify themselves as progressives," among them "Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg, Danny Glover, Dr. Gerald Horne, Lawrence Wilkerson, Prof. Alfred McCoy, Dr. Jill Stein, Max Blumenthal as well as the presidents of the United Farmworkers of America and the United Electrical Workers."

    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Democrats, Neocons ‘Joined Hands’ to Demonize Russia and Create New Cold War

    "Since we cover at least seven different subjects each day, we host people with a variety of viewpoints — something we are proud of… we also sometimes have had guests with whom I disagreed, leading to heated debate on the show," Becker goes on to write.

    "Mr. Ross lyingly presents a bizarre tale anchored in the accusation that if we have a conservative guest on our show we are now in league with an alleged vast international conspiracy for a 'multipolar world'… according to him we are part and parcel of a grand fascist conspiracy."

    Becker, Blumenthal and others smeared by Ross called for the article to be removed from Hatewatch — and the SPLC agreed.

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Excerpts From Law Targeting Sputnik, RT Published in France - Reports

    "… While the intent of the article, which we thought was clear at the time of publication, was to show only that individuals on the left share some policy views with respect to multipolarism that are also held by the far right and/or appear on far-right media and conferences advocating them, the article did not make that point as clearly as it could or should have," Hatewatch wrote on Wednesday.

    "Accordingly, we have decided not to re-post it," they went on to say, adding that they apologized to Becker, Blumenthal and others. The article has since been taken down but can be viewed in the cached version of Hatewatch's website. Two other articles by Ross were removed from Hatewatch, pending further review.

    Ross took to Twitter to defend his article. "My article was vetted by six independent scholars, journalists and researchers prior to publication and drew accolades from a number of human rights activists and media professionals," he tweeted.

    However, this is not the only contribution by Ross to be called into question. Two other articles posted by Ross were removed from Hatewatch, pending further review: "The far-right influence in pro-Kremlin media and political networks," published on February 8, and "The Internet Research Agency: behind the shadowy network that meddled in the 2016 Elections," published February 21.

    Related:

    Sputnik's Intelligent Punter's Guide to the 2018 Cheltenham Racing Festival
    'Did Houthis Give Us Flowers? No, They Killed Kids': UK Yemeni Tells Sputnik
    'EU Moving in Different Directions and Needs Push Forward' Expert Tells Sputnik
    Trees in Europe Under Attack and 'Need More Protection' Expert Tells Sputnik
    EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Disgraced Undercover Police Sex Pest Talks to Sputnik
    Tags:
    antisemitism, white supremacy, fascism, Hatewatch, Radio Sputnik, Loud & Clear, Southern Poverty Law Center, Alexander Reid Ross, Max Blumenthal, Vladimir Putin, Brian Becker
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok