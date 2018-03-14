Register
10:34 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In its latest saber-rattling move, The Pentagon is ramping up efforts to build an space war headquarters, in order to protect US satellites from hypothetical attacks by Russia and China.

    Star Wars Coming? Trump Considers Creation of US 'Space Forces'

    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    US
    Get short URL
    3310

    US President Donald Trump has said that the country may someday have a new branch of the military - the “space force.”

    "My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said during a speech to service members in San Diego. "We may even have a Space Force."

    READ MORE: US Army Launches Video Game to Help Combat Sexual Harassment

    "I said, 'Maybe we need a new force. We'll call it the Space Force,'" the president said, describing his train of thought. "And I was not really serious. And then I said, 'What a great idea. Maybe we'll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story.'"

    The Third Arm, a prototype mechanical limb designed to carry weapons and armor, courtesy of the US Army Research Lab.
    © US Army
    Game Over, Man: US Army Developing Mechanical Arm Straight Out of Aliens
    Earlier, representatives of the Pentagon and the Air Force had voiced their opposition to the creation of a new armed service branch, because, from their point of view, the possible benefits did not justify large-scale organizational changes.

    The US, like other countries, is developing various offensive and defense space systems. In addition to military satellites and (presumably) anti-satellite capabilities, the United States has unmanned spacecraft, flights of which are strictly classified.

    Related:

    'US Betrays Afghanistan by Replacing Russian Arms with American’ – General
    Game Over, Man: US Army Developing Mechanical Arm Straight Out of Aliens
    Official US Army Journal Concedes Russian Victory in Syria
    Tags:
    US Army, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok