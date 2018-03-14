Star Wars Coming? Trump Considers Creation of US 'Space Forces'

US President Donald Trump has said that the country may someday have a new branch of the military - the “space force.”

"My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said during a speech to service members in San Diego. "We may even have a Space Force."

"I said, 'Maybe we need a new force. We'll call it the Space Force,'" the president said, describing his train of thought. "And I was not really serious. And then I said, 'What a great idea. Maybe we'll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story.'"

Earlier, representatives of the Pentagon and the Air Force had voiced their opposition to the creation of a new armed service branch, because, from their point of view, the possible benefits did not justify large-scale organizational changes.

The US, like other countries, is developing various offensive and defense space systems. In addition to military satellites and (presumably) anti-satellite capabilities, the United States has unmanned spacecraft, flights of which are strictly classified.