Star Wars Coming? Trump Considers Creation of US 'Space Forces'

"My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said during a speech to service members in San Diego. "We may even have a Space Force."
"I said, 'Maybe we need a new force. We'll call it the Space Force,'" the president said, describing his train of thought. "And I was not really serious. And then I said, 'What a great idea. Maybe we'll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story.'"Air Force had voiced their opposition to the creation of a new armed service branch, because, from their point of view, the possible benefits did not justify large-scale organizational changes.
The US, like other countries, is developing various offensive and defense space systems. In addition to military satellites and (presumably) anti-satellite capabilities, the United States has unmanned spacecraft, flights of which are strictly classified.
