Register
19:08 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Overview: USC Institute for Creative Technologies

    US Army Launches Video Game to Help Combat Sexual Harassment

    © Photo: YouTube/USCICT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) recently launched new training software in support of the US Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program. The software is designed to help train the US Army’s command teams in how to response to and prevent sexual harassment and assault in the military.

    The newly-released software was developed by the ICT alongside the US Army Research Laboratory. It is part of the Emergent Leader Immersive Training Environment Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Command Team Trainer, or ELITE SHARP CTT. It will be used by the Army's SHARP academy to train junior leaders and soldiers to identify "behavior that could lead to potential incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault" alongside practical ways to intervene to stop this behavior from continuing.

    The ELITE SHARP Bystander Resource Assessment Virtual Exercise, or BRAVE, runs on a laptop and includes a virtual human instructor who presents animated videos depicting various scenarios. The instructor then offers both "good" and "bad" responses to SHARP incidents, before the trainee undergoes a series of exercises and tests to apply what they have learned. This new incarnation is more sophisticated than previous versions because it includes strategies and recommended actions for command staff who are trying to prevent retaliation for incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

    Colonel Christopher H. Engen, director of the Army SHARP Academy, said, "We are excited to begin leveraging the additional CTT content and the new BRAVE application in our SHARP education and training efforts. These latest innovations enable us to continually improve the breadth and rigor of the learning products available for use and benefit the Army as a whole."

    Who are the Institute for Creative Technologies?

    Founded in 1999, the ICT are based at The University of Southern California and are funded with millions of dollars a year by the US Army. They work alongside the Army Research Laboratory to produce training software, but also work with film and video game producers. According to their website:

    "ICT brings film and game industry artists together with computer and social scientists to study and develop immersive media for military training, health therapies, education and more."

    Research projects explore and expand how people engage with computers, through virtual characters, video games and simulated scenarios. ICT is a recognized leader in the development of virtual humans who look, think and behave like real people.

    Among the technology developed by ICT is their Light Stage, which enables high resolution photos and video capture in three dimensions. This has enabled the makers of Star Wars: Rogue One to graft Peter Cushing's face onto another actor's body to create the Grand Moff Tarkin character. It was also used to splice Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's face onto a fat teenager's body for Central Intelligence. Other films that have benefited from ICT support include the remake of Point Break, Fast & Furious 7, Maleficent, Oblivion and TRON: Legacy.

    The ICT do not formally work with the Pentagon's entertainment liaison offices and have no input on scripts or stories but they are used as part of the military's Hollywood operations. In 2010 the military-supported film The Dry Land, about soldiers with PTSD, was screened for the staff at the ICT. In 2011 the producers of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition were doing a military-themed episode about a soldier suffering from PTSD and toured the ICT as part of their research. In 2015 the Army's liaison office and the Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion worked with the ICT on a recruitment initiative based around STEM careers in the military, and senior Army staff regularly tour the ICT when visiting L.A.

    The new anti-sexual harassment software developed by ICT can be accessed by US government personnel via the Army MilGaming portal but sadly it is not available to the public.

    Related:

    Study Reveals Almost Half of US Arms Exports Went to Middle East in 2013-2017
    US Javelin Sale Will Reduce Kiev's Incentive to Modernize Army – Analysts
    Tags:
    virtual reality, software, game, sexual assault, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok