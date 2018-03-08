Russian Embassy in US Thinks Something 'Broke' in State Dept Amid Fake News Flow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States suggested on Thursday that something might have gone wrong in the US State Department, commenting on State Department's spokeswoman Heather Nauert's massive anti-Russian campaign on Twitter.

"In the last couple of days, something seems to have broken in [Nauert's] department. We hear a stream of ‘fake news’ – about Russia's atrocities against the peaceful population of East Ghouta, about Poroshenko's gas ‘heroism’, and sincere joy over the Oscar award to the story about the inventor of an alcohol doping-cocktail. And earlier, as we have noted — disinformation about possible meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Rex Tillerson," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Russian embassy, in particular, pointed at the confusion surrounding the possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Ethiopia. On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia had proposed to the United States to hold a meeting between two diplomats, after which Nauert stated that Washington had not received the request.

Speaking about the possibility of the meeting, the embassy indicated that Lavrov and Tillerson would reside in the same hotel in Ethiopia, which would provide a great opportunity to discuss directly a number of issues on regional and global agenda.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy congratulated Nauert and all female employees of the State Department on International Women's Day.