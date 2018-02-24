US Federal Judge Halts State of Louisiana Energy Pipeline Project

"For written reasons to be assigned at a later date, the Court hereby grants the preliminary injunction, and defendant and intervenors are hereby enjoined from taking any further action on this project in order to prevent further irreparable harm until this matter can be tried on the merits," the document said on Friday.
The groups also raised concerns that construction of the pipeline would damage natural flood protections in the basin, which protect millions of people in coastal Louisiana and the Mississippi River valley from Mississippi flood waters, the release said. The Bayou Bridge pipeline project is supposed to connect to the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to the release.
