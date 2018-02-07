Register
19:35 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    New Batch of FBI Lovers' Texts Praise Comey, Mock Virginia 'Hillbillies'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 23

    Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the FBI employees who got into hot water last year for their anti-Trump bias in their roles in the Clinton email investigation and the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race, also had some nasty things to say about US lawmakers and Republicans in general, newly disclosed text messages reveal.

    The texts, being released by lawmakers and reviewed by US media, include a July 2016 exchange in which Strzok and Page mock Congress as "less than worthless and "utterly contemptable" amid lawmakers' questioning of then-FBI Director James Comey over his suspected leniency in the Clinton email server case.

    Strzok, who was removed from his position in the ongoing investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's alleged meddling into US election last year, also gloats in the newly revealed texts about Comey's ability to keep cool amid questioning about why he decided not to seek criminal charges against Clinton.

    "God he is SO good," Strzok wrote. "I know," Page replied. "Brilliant public speaker. And brilliant distillation of fact."

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton greets President Barack Obama after he delivered his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Wall Street Analyst Explains Potential Collusion Between Clinton, Obama, FBI
    Fox News, in its own review of the texts, discovered a September 2016 memo in which then-President Barack Obama was revealed to be paying very close attention to the Clinton investigation, wanting "to know everything we're doing," according to Page. That text message has led lawmakers to raise questions about the president's influence over the Clinton probe, which ended up largely clearing her of any wrongdoing.

    Other texts, including Strzok's disparaging characterization of Virginia residents who voted against Democrat Jill McCabe's bid for a State Senate seat as "ignorant hillbillys (sic)," further showed the extent of the FBI employee's partisan bias. 

    Page and Strzok, engaged in an extramarital affair over a period of several years, came under fire in late 2017 after a series of text messages, including one in which they called Trump a "loathsome human" and an "f***ing idiot" were made public. In addition to their criticisms of Trump, the FBI employees had attacked whistleblowers such as Julian Assange and supporters of Bernie Sanders, and showed extreme sympathy for Hillary Clinton. President Trump has described the texts as 'treasonous.' In addition to revealing the level of bias in the Clinton probe, the texts have given Republican lawmakers ammunition against the Mueller probe's suspected bias against the president.

    Related:

    Wall Street Analyst Explains Potential Collusion Between Clinton, Obama, FBI
    US Senator Urges Trump to Publish Democrats' FBI Memo
    Memo on FBI, DOJ Violations 'Destroyed Trust' in Intelligence Community - Comey
    Tags:
    texts, revelations, media revelations, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Comey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok