New Batch of FBI Lovers' Texts Praise Comey, Mock Virginia 'Hillbillies'

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the FBI employees who got into hot water last year for their anti-Trump bias in their roles in the Clinton email investigation and the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race, also had some nasty things to say about US lawmakers and Republicans in general, newly disclosed text messages reveal.

The texts, being released by lawmakers and reviewed by US media, include a July 2016 exchange in which Strzok and Page mock Congress as "less than worthless and "utterly contemptable" amid lawmakers' questioning of then-FBI Director James Comey over his suspected leniency in the Clinton email server case.

Strzok, who was removed from his position in the ongoing investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's alleged meddling into US election last year, also gloats in the newly revealed texts about Comey's ability to keep cool amid questioning about why he decided not to seek criminal charges against Clinton.

"God he is SO good," Strzok wrote. "I know," Page replied. "Brilliant public speaker. And brilliant distillation of fact."

Fox News, in its own review of the texts, discovered a September 2016 memo in which then-President Barack Obama was revealed to be paying very close attention to the Clinton investigation, wanting "to know everything we're doing," according to Page. That text message has led lawmakers to raise questions about the president's influence over the Clinton probe, which ended up largely clearing her of any wrongdoing.

Other texts, including Strzok's disparaging characterization of Virginia residents who voted against Democrat Jill McCabe's bid for a State Senate seat as "ignorant hillbillys (sic)," further showed the extent of the FBI employee's partisan bias.

Page and Strzok, engaged in an extramarital affair over a period of several years, came under fire in late 2017 after a series of text messages, including one in which they called Trump a "loathsome human" and an "f***ing idiot" were made public. In addition to their criticisms of Trump, the FBI employees had attacked whistleblowers such as Julian Assange and supporters of Bernie Sanders, and showed extreme sympathy for Hillary Clinton. President Trump has described the texts as 'treasonous.' In addition to revealing the level of bias in the Clinton probe, the texts have given Republican lawmakers ammunition against the Mueller probe's suspected bias against the president.