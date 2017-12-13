Russia Probe FBI Agents Reportedly Called Trump 'Idiot'

While the investigation into alleged collusion between incumbent US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin is still underway, the US Justice Department has reportedly presented revealing text messages in FBI agents’ exchanges.

Politico has cited copies of DOJ documents which detail how two FBI agents, assigned to the Russia probe, were busted for referring to Trump as an “idiot” while the presidential race was still on. The Justice Department turned over the copies of the messages to Congress Tuesday, the media outlet said. Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the Russia investigation, has removed one of the agents, Peter Strzok, from the case, while the other agent, Lisa Page, had already ended her assignment to his office.

According to the Justice Department, an estimated 375 texts were handed over, revealing how Strzok and Page had mocked Trump since 2015.

In one March 2016 message Politico cited, Page wrote: "God trump is a loathsome human….omg he's an idiot."

“Bought all the president’s men. Figure I needed to brush up on watergate,” she wrote, suggesting that Trump should be taken down by a scandal.

Strzok, in his turn, expressed his belief that whistleblowers such as WikiLeaks' founder, who revealed Hillary Clinton's emails, were worse than socialist-leaning 'Sandinista'-style Bernie Sanders supporters:

“I’m not worried about them [“Sandernistas”]. I’m worried about the anarchist Assanges who will take fed information and disclose it to disrupt.”

And it is pretty obvious that the agents were “voting Hillary”:

"God Hillary should win 100,000,000 — 0," Strzok texted, calling himself a "conservative Dem."

Many of those texts have appeared on the web, causing a tsunami of reactions on social media, with many users supporting the agents:

I’m so tired of those who investigate can’t have an opinion. During the Clinton email probe all you heard was negative things about Clinton from the FBI agents out of the NYC office.



To now be shocked & upset abt it is hypocritical & it needs to stop. — (((Jackie))) (@JJFan18) 13 декабря 2017 г.

So what? Like 70% of the country describes him as an idiot in polls. It's almost impossible to find anyone with a brain who DOESN'T think Trump's an idiot! — oufenix (D) (@oufenix) 13 декабря 2017 г.​

Everyone calls him dat 😂😂😂😂😂🤡 — Zella (@Zkuy8888) 13 декабря 2017 г.

#FBIHonesty is pretty brilliant. We should make that a thing. — Ryan Kendall (@rmk2145) 13 декабря 2017 г.

I have always found the FBI to be honest and trustworthy and to speak the truth. — Sandra Nickel (@sajanorth22) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Nothing his own staff hasn’t said and most Americans‼️ — dD (@dD94865242) 13 декабря 2017 г.

At the same time, others believe that the case will fuel Republicans’ attempt to appoint a second special counsel for Mueller’s probe, saying that his investigation is biased…

Lisa Page & Peter Strzok text messages about Melanie Trump’s speach & calling Donald Trump a f**king idiot.

This is who we had investigating Clinton and who was involved with the Trump Dossier!!! pic.twitter.com/7WRcxikHwr — ᑭᖇᎥᔕᑕᎥᒪᒪᗩ’ᔕ ᐯᎥᗴᗯ (@passionchica) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Mueller’s gang is a mafia which hates @POTUS. Mr Weismann bankrupted Arthur Anderson a CPA firm and was reversed by SCOTUS. He is a vicious shark looking for obstruction of justice while supporting Hillary. — Jairo Puentes (@4Uidance) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Strzok and Page are said to have had an affair at the time they exchanged opinions, and that is reportedly the reason why some of the messages were partially deleted before being submitted to Congress.

READ MORE: 'De-Legitimization Campaign'? Mueller's Probe Attacked by Trump Supporters