20:02 GMT +310 December 2017
    FILE PHOTO - FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 16, 2011.

    'De-Legitimization Campaign'? Mueller's Probe Attacked by Trump Supporters

    © REUTERS/ Jason Reed/File Photo
    A number of statements have recently been made by US President Donald Trump’s supporters and their goal is apparently to "delegitimize" special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the US election, an article in the Los Angeles Times claimed.

    "Mueller is corrupt. The senior FBI is corrupt. The system is corrupt," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Fox News last week.

    Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor and the father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told Fox & Friends, "There needs to be an investigation of the investigation."

    "Mueller poses an existential threat to the Trump presidency," said Christopher Ruddy, a longtime Trump supporter who runs the conservative Newsmax website.

    Conservative political commentator Sean Hannity said, "Mueller’s credibility is in the gutter tonight with these new discoveries, his conflicts of interests, his clear bias, the corruption are on full display. Mueller is frankly a disgrace to the American justice system and has put the country now on the brink of becoming a banana republic."

    READ MORE: Mueller Reassigned Top FBI Agent From Russia 'Witch Hunt' Probe — Reports

    There are just a few examples, but there have been more claims against Mueller and his investigation of other American politicians, commentators and journalists who support Trump.

    "It all looks and sounds like a concerted campaign to delegitimize Mueller’s investigation," journalist Doyle McManus wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

    US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Trump: Flynn's Actions Were 'Lawful,' There Was 'Absolutely No Collusion' With Russia
    Those efforts by Trump supporters are aimed at making the investigation seem "partisan," Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP) Action Fund in Washington suggested in an interview with The Guardian.

    According to Matthew Miller, a partner at strategic advisory firm Vianovo and former justice department spokesman, this recent "campaign" has two goals.

    "First, to kick up dust so there is something else to talk about when the president is under scrutiny. Second, to delegitimize the Mueller investigation so the president can fire him or Congress can ignore his conclusions if he finds Trump broke the law," Miller told The Guardian.

    Mueller’s investigation was launched in May to look into evidence that Russia allegedly attempted to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election, a claim that has been repeatedly denied by the US president and Moscow.

    READ MORE: Trump Lawyer Takes Hit Over Claims He Wrote President's Tweet About Flynn

    As part on the ongoing investigation, Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has pleaded guilty to charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak.

    Flynn is the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in the ongoing Russia probe, which has been called a "witch hunt" by Trump, following former campaign manager Paul Manafort, Trump’s business associate Rick Gates and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous.

    investigation, "Russian meddling", Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
