Trump Says 2 FBI Employees' Exchange of Messages Amounted to Treason

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview that text messages exchanged between two agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the Russia probe were treasonous, US media reported.

In an interview with Trump on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the president said the messages sent between Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page in the summer of 2016 amounted to treason because they were critical of him.

Strzok was removed from the Special Counsel's investigation when the texts were uncovered and Page only worked for the Special Counsel's office temporarily.

Earlier, Politico has cited copies of the Justice Department's documents which detail how two FBI agents, assigned to the Russia probe, were busted for referring to Trump as an “idiot” while the presidential race was still on. The Justice Department turned over the copies of the messages to Congress later.

An estimated 375 texts were handed over, revealing how Strzok and Page had mocked Trump since 2015, according to the Justice Department.