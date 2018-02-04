Register
23:13 GMT +304 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dark web

    Deadly Danger: US Officials Alarmed By Increasing Illegal Arms Sales on Dark Web

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    302

    The ATF operation revealed a flourishing gun trade taking place on the dark web, including banned models. The agency predicts 2018 to be more dangerous, as illegal market sales rise.

    The illegal trade on the dark web is not new to the world, but if drug trading drew the attention of US agencies a long time ago, the illegal gun market has remained relatively untouched. However, since the rate of mass shootings in the US has increased over the past few years, with some of the perpetrators using unregistered firearms, their interest in this illegal market has suddenly increased, reports the website DeepDotWeb.

    READ MORE: Denmark Charges Woman With Hiring Killer Online, Paying With Bitcoins

    According to the online media outlet, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has conducted a covert operation, which revealed how easily one can buy an unlicensed gun, even banned models such as the AR5 or a fully automatic UZI, which agents managed to acquire, without any background checks.

    What troubles the bureau the most is that potential buyers are likely to be terrorists or lone shooters. For example, the 9mm Glock that the infamous Munich shooter used was illegally acquired via the market on the dark web, the media outlet recalls.

    READ MORE: Neo-Nazi Website Booted from ISPs Now Hosted in Predominantly Black Country

    Over 300 mass shootings were registered in the US in 2017, with one of the most notorious taking place in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017 during the Route 91 Harvest music festival, leaving 58 dead and 851 injured.

    Related:

    Drugs Sold on the Dark Web Key 'Threat to EU Citizens’ Safety'
    UK Agrees to Extradite Man Who Claimed Dark Web Kidnap in Italy Was a 'Sham'
    Neo-Nazi Website Hangs in Dark Web Limbo After Being Dumped by CloudFlare, Hosts
    Threat For Hire? Teen Who Targeted JCC Sold Services on Dark Web, Says FBI
    Tags:
    illegal drugs, dark web, illegal arms, arms control, Mass Shootings, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok