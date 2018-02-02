Trump Approves Declassification of Republican Memo Amid Russia Probe - Reports

The controversial classified memo alleging that the FBI abused power while conducting the surveillance on Donald Trump as part of the investigation of his alleged links to Russia caused hysteria in the American establishment.

According to Fox News, President Trump has approved the publication of the four-page document that will now be sent to the congressional panel and released later in the day.

"The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they're going to do. But I think it's a disgrace what's happened in our country," Trump said when asked about his thoughts on the document. "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."

Trump's step makes it possible for the document to be made public. This comes hours after the US president slammed the FBI and the Justice Department for taking the Democrats' side in the ongoing probe into his alleged collusion.

On Thursday, the White House reported that Trump had read the document and was ok with its release.

The US House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday in favour of the document's release despite the furious opposition from the Democrats and the agencies.

The FBI and the Justice Department said that the memo could harm the national security and mislead the public.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW