Trump Says He Will Need Democrats' Help to Approve Disputed Immigration Bill

President Donald Trump has vowed to try to win over the Democratic Party addressing his proposed immigration reform in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Speaking about his immigration overhaul after a swearing-in ceremony for new Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump stated that it should be bipartisan, because, as he explained the Republicans don't really have the votes to get it done in any other way".

Supporting his positition, the US president specified that his speech would cover his efforts to lower trade barriers around the world for the country's exports.

"We have to have reciprocal trade. It's not a one-way deal anymore," he said.

