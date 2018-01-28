Register
28 January 2018
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    'We Need to Make It Harder for Illegal Immigrants to Get Jobs' – US Scholar

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Opinion
    US President Donald Trump has proposed providing citizenship to nearly 2 million young undocumented immigrants in exchange for funding a border wall with Mexico.

    The deal would require lawmakers to set a $25 billion fund to build a wall on the border with Mexico and invest in improvements on the northern border with Canada.

    Radio Sputnik discussed Trump’s proposal with Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Washington-based Center for Immigration Studies.

    Sputnik: Are you in favor of this border wall with Mexico?

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2018/ DAVID MCNEW
    One Way or Another: Trump Wants Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Directly or Indirectly'
    Mark Krikorian: Obviously, we need to have better border controls and there are places where we do need them. We don’t have any control, any wall at all. The border is, literally, completely open. There are other places where we have some fencing or border wall, but it’s inadequate. My concern is that the president made it the most important element of his immigration agenda and, frankly, there are other things that we need to do, like making it harder for illegal immigrants to get jobs, which is something the present administration isn’t prioritizing. Slightly more than half of the new illegal immigrants settling in the US today are believed to not have jumped the border, but, rather, come in with visas as tourists or something, and they just never leave. The wall doesn’t matter to those people.

    Sputnik: While Donald Trump is trying to tighten immigration he is now saying he is happy to let in 1.8 million migrants in exchange for funding [the border wall]. Isn’t there a paradox here?  

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump Tells Democrats No Action on DACA Without Border Wall Budget
    Mark Krikorian:  In a sense there is, but remember – this isn’t just a random 1.8 million illegal immigrants. The point of this is illegal migrants who came in when they were minors and have grown up here. That’s the thinking behind it. This is casting the net too wide and including too many people. It would make sense to include people who came as infants or toddlers and grew up here. That’s actually a strong case, but President Obama illegally gave work permits to some 700,000 illegal immigrants who came as kids and teenagers and cleaning up that program is the reason why we have this whole debate.

    Donald Trump’s plan reportedly calls for the termination of anchor migration and visa lotteries but more than doubles the number of the so-called Dreamers.

    READ MORE: Mexico Not Paying for Trump's Border Wall — Economy Minister

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Mark Krikorian and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

