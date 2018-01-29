Twitter Erupts as Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump During Surprise Grammys Appearance

The former Secretary of State and Donald Trump’s nemesis has been put back in the spotlight again since she became part of the music awards show.

Hillary Clinton was a surprise guest in a sketch by host James Corden who pretended to be auditioning famous people, including Cher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, for the spoken word recording of Michael Wolff’s tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Clinton, who has already her own Grammy from 1997 for reading her book “It Takes a Village,” seemed to be very excited to take a jab at her rival. At first, she appears on screen with her face covered by the book, and then she lowers it to reveal her identity, reading one of the most explosive lines about Trump’s fear of being poisoned.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) 29 января 2018 г.

As for netizens, Twitter went berserk over the unexpected move, with some showing their support for Hillary, and saying that it was the best part of the show:

That clip is going to give me life and carry me through the rest of the angry orange's time in office I swear to god — ✳️Starlorde (@tofuzombieyuki) 29 января 2018 г.

I'm going to buy that book and read it internally in Hillary Clinton's voice — Michela Dee (@micheladlondon) 29 января 2018 г.

Dear Twitter, I would like to retweet this 1000000000 times! Hillary Clinton you are a rock star! 👏👏👏💗 — Jean Mumford (@jean_mumford) 29 января 2018 г.

And suggested other people that could take part in the audition…

"Why was I not invited!

SO NOT FAIR!" pic.twitter.com/eI0LJ1rDxN — Jack MaCack (@JaxMaCack) 29 января 2018 г.

…imagined how Trump is going to react to the show in the morning:

But not everyone enjoyed the exciting moment, and Nikki Haley, United Nations Ambassador, was among those who took to Twitter to express discontent.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) 29 января 2018 г.

Some shared her point of view, saying that they were sick of politics and didn’t like the skit:

This ruined it for me, especially Hillary's turn. Why is everything politically motivated. It's an awards show for music, not political views. — mariza (@24mariza) 29 января 2018 г.

Hillary Clinton appearing at the Grammy’s to read an excerpt from Fire and Fury was almost as pathetic as her embarrassing loss to PRESIDENT Trump. — Martin Walsh (@mrwalsh__) 29 января 2018 г.

Michael Wolff’s best-seller made headlines a month ago for ostensibly exposing bombshell facts about President Trump’s first year in office. Trump has branded the book “fiction” and the author a “fraud.” Wolff cast doubt on the president’s mental health and fitness to serve as the country’s leader. Earlier in January, Trump announced that his administration would examine thoroughly the country’s libel laws and toughen them if deemed necessary.