10:48 GMT +329 January 2018
    U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton (top) and Donald Trump speak at campaign rallies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016 and Delaware, Ohio October 20, 2016 in a combination of file photos.

    Twitter Erupts as Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump During Surprise Grammys Appearance

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Erns
    113

    The former Secretary of State and Donald Trump’s nemesis has been put back in the spotlight again since she became part of the music awards show.

    Hillary Clinton was a surprise guest in a sketch by host James Corden who pretended to be auditioning famous people, including Cher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled,  for the spoken word recording of Michael Wolff’s tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

    Clinton, who has already her own Grammy from 1997 for reading her book “It Takes a Village,” seemed to be very excited to take a jab at her rival. At first, she appears on screen with her face covered by the book, and then she lowers it to reveal her identity, reading one of the most explosive lines about Trump’s fear of being poisoned.

    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Calls Rumors of Affair With Trump 'Disgusting'

    "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

    As for netizens, Twitter went berserk over the unexpected move, with some showing their support for Hillary, and saying that it was the best part of the show:

    And suggested other people that could take part in the audition…

    …imagined how Trump is going to react to the show in the morning:

    But not everyone enjoyed the exciting moment, and Nikki Haley, United Nations Ambassador, was among those who took to Twitter to express discontent.

    Some shared her point of view, saying that they were sick of politics and didn’t like the skit:

    Michael Wolff’s best-seller made headlines a month ago for ostensibly exposing bombshell facts about President Trump’s first year in office. Trump has branded the book “fiction” and the author a “fraud.” Wolff cast doubt on the president’s mental health and fitness to serve as the country’s leader.  Earlier in January, Trump announced that his administration would examine thoroughly the country’s libel laws and toughen them if deemed necessary.

    Tags:
    Fire and Fury, grammy awards, Michael Wolff, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
