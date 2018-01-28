Register
19:00 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A young boy walks past advertisements promoting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at the Madison Square Garden in New York on January 26, 2018

    #MeToo Is About to Hit the Grammys With White Roses

    © AFP 2018/ Jewel SAMAD
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    As “Music’s biggest night” is getting closer, some details about the show have been unveiled, including the fact that the biggest sensation of the past several months will be in the spotlight again.

    At the Golden Globes the stars wore Time’s Up pins as a sign of support for the sexual harassment victims, at the Grammys artists are expected to wear white roses as a symbol of solidarity.

    "You'll hear individual comments from artists who are there. That's really what it's about and we welcome that," said Recording Academy president Neil Portnow.

    Popular singer, Kesha, who is nominated for best pop vocal album, will perform to address the issue explicitly.

    “She’ll be doing ‘Praying’. And without any editorial judgment, we all know what that song is about, and what it speaks to,” the award’s producer Ken Elrich said.

    #Metoo
    CC0
    #MeToo in Afghanistan: Could It Work?

    In 2014 Kesha started her long-lasting battle against her former record producer Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke, over allegations of sexual and physical abuse – charges he’s consistently denied.

    “Whether these past few months had happened or not,” Ehrlich explains, “we felt it was important to give her a platform to do a song that had struck a very responsive chord with a broad general audience, and particularly a female audience. So we were actually thinking about doing this before the dam broke. I think it’s going to wind up being an important piece of the show.”

    The #MeToo movement has become global since the October revelations of widespread sexual misconduct accusations against the powerful film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein.

    READ MORE: Germany's Young Female Politicians Complain of Sexism, Sexual Harassment

    The hashtag #MeToo was launched on Twitter to embolden women to speak up about their experiences of sexual harassment in a bid to demonstrate its prevalence in society.

    Tags:
    MeToo, sexual harassment, grammy awards, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok