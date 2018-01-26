Trump Seeks to Repair Ties With African Leaders, While Some Boycott His Speech

US President Donald Trump called the leader of the African Union his friend, playing the diplomatic game after his alleged "shithole" remark.

Delegates from a number of African countries at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos are planning to boycott Friday's speech by US President Donald Trump in protest against his provocative statements about the African continent, Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa wrote in an open letter to the head of the president.

"Many of us will be boycotting your address to delegates at Davos in protest against your divisive comments and continued failure to unequivocally apologize. We encourage like-minded peers to do the same. It is our hope, however, that your presence will help stimulate a debate that inspires commitment to a world premised on basic principles of humanity, inclusivity, respect, tolerance and forbearance. An alternative, in other words, to a world where walls, disparagement, and hate dominate the discourse of the leader of the US," the statement reads.

Mohale has explained the move, calling Trump's statements racist and supportive those US citizens "including many from within your own Republican party," who already refuse to step away from the US president's alleged "monochrome vision."

As some media reported, citing sources on the sidelines of the forum, many representatives from African countries have decided to join the boycott of Trump's speech. "All we are trying to do is to get an apology," Louvio Rani, the executive director of the South African company Silulo Ulutho Technologies, said.

Not Till Next Time

Despite the boycott, Trump plans to mend ties with African leaders, as he announced prior to his speech, calling Rwandan President Paul Kagame a friend during their meeting and sending African leaders, attending the Davos economic forum in Switzerland his "warmest regards."

"I want to congratulate you, Mr. President, on being the new head of the African Union, that's a great honor… I know you're going to your first meeting shortly. Please give my warmest regards."

Tensions ignited after the US president's alleged "shithole" remark, reportedly voiced as a reaction to a plan drafted by a bipartisan group of senators to protect juvenile immigrants, the so-called "dreamers" from deportation. However, Trump himself has refuted these words, explaining that it wasn't the language he used.

However, despite the US president's denial, the statements triggered mass outrage among the international community, including some African governments, demanding explanations and an apology from Trump for his "outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks".