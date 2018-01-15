Analyst Explains How African States Can Make Trump Apologize for 'Racist Remark'

US president's alleged insulting remarks about African countries, El Salvador and Haiti are just a smokescreen to hide the Trump administration's political failures, analysts told Sputnik, suggesting that the third world countries have enough leverage to hold the American leadership accountable.

Donald Trump's recent controversial statements, labelling a number of countries as "shitholes," a remark he publically denies, is just his way of diverting public opinion from Washington's foreign policy flaws, Paris-based political scientist Rami al Khalifah al Ali told Sputnik.

"Donald Trump expressed racist views earlier, during the election campaign and the first year of his presidency," al Khalifah al Ali emphasized. "On the other hand, these extremist statements cover up the flaws and failures of the president and his administration. These scandals divert the public attention from the American foreign policy. However, as a result, they will have a negative impact on US relations with African countries in particular, and the rest of the world."

Al Ali suggested that the US president largely relies on those Americans who support his "ultra-right" position.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Not a Racist? Trump's Fresh Rant Infuriates Twitter Users

It was earlier reported that on January 11 the US president allegedly used the words "shithole" while talking about immigrants from Africa, El Salvador and Haiti with American lawmakers at the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) meeting. The alleged remark has immediately prompted a storm of criticism and was labeled as "racist" and "xenophobic."

Aiman Samir, political analyst specializing on foreign affairs, drew attention to the fact that the African countries' reaction to the reported statement was not strong enough.

"African states have enough power to exert pressure on the international community and the US leadership," Samir emphasized. "Donald Trump can be forced to apologize so that he will no longer make such statements, which cannot be considered as just his personal stance. They are perceived as statements of the presidential administration that influence the policy of the country."

According to the political analyst, African and Muslim Arab states have now every reason to demonstrate their discontent with Trump's "offensive remarks."

Samir stressed that the controversial situation has raised a lot of questions: Why haven't other US government institutions apologized for Trump's remark yet? Why do Congressmen leave this matter without due attention? If the US wants to be a global leader, its president shouldn't make "such racist statements," Samir insists.

Meanwhile, the news emerged Monday that the Nigerian government has summoned US Ambassador Stuart Symington over the US president's alleged statement.

The political analyst suggested that African countries have many opportunities to hold the US leadership accountable.

"First, [they may focus on] economic trade ties between the United States and Africa," Samir said. "African countries can temporary boycott American goods, for example, for 3-6 months. Then the American leadership will understand that it made a mistake."

However, President Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!" Trump tweeted on January 12.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2018 г.

​An hour later he stated that he had never made any offensive remarks toward the Haitians, in particular.

"Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust!" the US president underscored.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2018 г.

On January 14 Trump reiterated that he didn't make insulting statements about third world countries and didn't consider himself a racist.

"I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you," the US president stressed Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The views and opinions expressed by Rami al Khalifah al Ali and Aiman Samir are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.