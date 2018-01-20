Twitter Suspends Over Thousand Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia

"We have identified an additional 1,062 accounts associated with the IRA," the release said on Friday.
Twitter last October said it found 2,752 IRA-linked accounts. Twitter’s general counsel told the US Senate Intelligence Committee last year the number of Russia-linked accounts with election-related content was one one-hundredth of a percent (0.0001) of all accounts.
Twitter said it had provided the US Congress with its findings on what it believed to be automated election-linked activity coming allegedly from Russia. A total of 50,258 Russian-related accounts, it said, were tweeting on the US presidential vote during the electoral period, or roughly two one-hundredths of a percent (0.016%) of all Twitter accounts at the time.
