Twitter Suspends Over Thousand Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter in a press release said it suspended more than 1,000 additional accounts allegedly linked to the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA).

"We have identified an additional 1,062 accounts associated with the IRA," the release said on Friday.

Twitter last October said it found 2,752 IRA-linked accounts. Twitter’s general counsel told the US Senate Intelligence Committee last year the number of Russia-linked accounts with election-related content was one one-hundredth of a percent (0.0001) of all accounts.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev Twitter Censors Free Speech Despite Claims to Be Public Forum for Freedom - Project Veritas

"In total, during the time period we investigated, the 3,814 identified IRA-linked accounts posted 175,993 Tweets, approximately 8.4% of which were election-related," the microblogging company said.

Twitter said it had provided the US Congress with its findings on what it believed to be automated election-linked activity coming allegedly from Russia. A total of 50,258 Russian-related accounts, it said, were tweeting on the US presidential vote during the electoral period, or roughly two one-hundredths of a percent (0.016%) of all Twitter accounts at the time.