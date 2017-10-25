Twitter Plans New Advertising Rules to Increase Transparency of Political Ads

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In the coming weeks, Twitter will launch a transparency center that will provide details about various advertisements, the company said.
"Today, we're announcing steps to dramatically increase transparency for all ads on Twitter, including political ads and issue-based ads," the post said.
New Transparency For Ads on Twitter https://t.co/I86LJuplj1— bruce falck (@brucefalck) 24 октября 2017 г.
Moreover, the company will allow its users to report inappropriate advertisements or offer feedback for every advertisement on Twitter.
