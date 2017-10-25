Twitter Plans New Advertising Rules to Increase Transparency of Political Ads

The US social media giant Twitter will implement new measures to increase the transparency of its political advertisements, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In the coming weeks, Twitter will launch a transparency center that will provide details about various advertisements, the company said.

"Today, we're announcing steps to dramatically increase transparency for all ads on Twitter, including political ads and issue-based ads," the post said.

New Transparency For Ads on Twitter https://t.co/I86LJuplj1 — bruce falck (@brucefalck) 24 октября 2017 г.

Twitter will also require electioneering advertisers to clearly identify their campaigns as election campaigns, the company added.

Moreover, the company will allow its users to report inappropriate advertisements or offer feedback for every advertisement on Twitter.